Maxton, NC

WRAL

Man shot inside Hoke County home

RAEFORD, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was shot Sunday inside his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Peaceford Ave., where the man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - While working the Pecan Festival Saturday, Florence police officers caught a suspect wanted for attempted murder and outstanding warrants. Robert Lee Holloman, Jr., is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property for an Aug. 27 incident.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Man shot in Fayetteville, dies at hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man has died at a hospital Friday night after getting shot, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called around 5:04 p.m. to Cattail Circle near Starlit Drive where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities took the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Breaking and entering suspect arrested after removing GPS monitor in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they have found and arrested a man Saturday night after he removed his GPS monitor while he was out on bond. They were looking for 61-year-old Eric Eugene Jackson earlier Saturday after detecting the incident around 5:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Braddock Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents

Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

