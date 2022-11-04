Read full article on original website
WRAL
Man shot inside Hoke County home
RAEFORD, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was shot Sunday inside his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Peaceford Ave., where the man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was...
WMBF
Florence County weekend shooting turns fatal, 2nd victim hospitalized
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. No further information about the second victim is immediately available, nor is the identity of the victim killed. It was...
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A representative from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stated that authorities are still searching for a suspect in a chase that took place early Monday morning. The chase began in Bladen County and ended in Cumberland County. Per the report, an officer with the...
WMBF
Sheriff’s office: 19-year-old shot, killed victim after fight in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend in Florence County. Deputies were called to a shooting Saturday night on Autumn Lane where they found the victim. The person was taken to the hospital but later...
cbs17
Southern Pines woman stabbed boyfriend during an argument, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines woman was arrested after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing, police said. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in response to a reported domestic disturbance, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found the male...
WMBF
Suspect wanted for attempted murder caught at Florence Pecan Festival
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - While working the Pecan Festival Saturday, Florence police officers caught a suspect wanted for attempted murder and outstanding warrants. Robert Lee Holloman, Jr., is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property for an Aug. 27 incident.
Serious crash reported under bridge in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over a serious crash on Monday in Cumberland County, where a car reportedly fell off a bridge. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. near Fayetteville at 6210 Johnson St. There was no impact to traffic, but Sky 5 video showed the crashed car...
RCSO: Heroin, meth found during Ellerbe traffic stop
ELLERBE — Richmond County deputies reportedly found meth and heroin in a truck following an early morning traffic stop. According to a Facebook post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling in the Ellerbe area around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 when he noticed “a truck acting suspicious.”
wpde.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
cbs17
Video released of 2 sought in teen’s deadly shooting at Fayetteville motel, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police have released more video of two men who are linked to a deadly shooting from August. The Fayetteville Police Department posted nearly 30 seconds of video Friday from near the scene of shooting that killed a teen in early August. The shooting was...
cbs17
19-year-old killed in shooting near Fayetteville, man arrested, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said they have arrested a man in connection to a late Friday afternoon shooting left a teen dead. At 5:04 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 2300 block of Cattail Circle regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival in the area...
WRAL
cbs17
Breaking and entering suspect arrested after removing GPS monitor in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they have found and arrested a man Saturday night after he removed his GPS monitor while he was out on bond. They were looking for 61-year-old Eric Eugene Jackson earlier Saturday after detecting the incident around 5:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Braddock Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.
15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Scam Hits Columbus Residents
Scammers are calling Columbus County residents demanding $500 to avoid arrest for not showing up for jury duty. The sheriff’s office and Clerk of Court Jess Hill said this morning that multiple people have reported the calls, which began last week. The caller claims to have an order for arrest for the victim, and the victim must make arrangements to pay a $500 fine or go to jail.
cbs17
Man linked to ‘string of overdoses’ arrested at McDonald’s in Lee County, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, deputies announced they have arrested a man at a McDonald’s after finding he was linked to a string of overdoses in Lee County. They said it was the result of an investigation by the sheriff’s office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol into the sale and delivery of narcotics.
wpde.com
Second arrest made in St. Pauls deadly shooting, sheriff's office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Lumberton man is facing several charges after a man was killed after shots were fired into his home. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested Shane Michael Britt Thursday in relation to the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67. RCSO responded to a home on...
Men charged with shooting at deputies, multiple break-ins spanning counties
Fayetteville Police Department with the help of other agencies were able to arrest two men they believe are responsible for shooting at deputies during a chase and multiple break-ins that span numerous counties.
WRAL
2 Cumberland County men arrested in multiple break-ins after shootout with deputies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Authorities from several law enforcement agencies arrested two Cumberland County men in their 20s after Wednesday linking them to a series of business break-ins that stretched across several counties. Drauton Charles Bauer, 20, from Hope Mills, and Brandon Lee Hatler, 23, from Fayetteville, were charged with...
