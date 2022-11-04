Read full article on original website
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pretty assist in win
Karlsson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens. Karlsson put on the moves, dangling a bit before feeding Reilly Smith for a second-period go-ahead goal. This was Karlsson's third straight game with an assist. The center is up to four goals, six helpers, 24 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 13 contests this season. The Golden Knights' "Misfits" line is back together and productive, and Karlsson's keen vision and playmaking are a significant factor in that.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Misses another field goal Sunday
McPherson missed his only field-goal attempt but connected on all six extra-point tries in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. After a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign, McPherson has now missed three kicks over Cincinnati's previous two games, including the missed 48-yard field-goal try during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Carolina. The 23-year-old has just two field-goal makes across the team's last five games, and the Bengals will now enjoy a Week 10 bye before returning the following Sunday versus Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Quiet again in absence of Chase
Higgins recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. Higgins had a relatively strong performance in the sense that he commanded eight targets on Joe Burrow's 28 pass attempts, and he also led the team in targets, receptions and yards. However, Joe Mixon accounted for five of Cincinnati's touchdowns on the day, leaving Higgins without the chance to reach the end zone. In addition, Cincinnati had a 35-0 lead at halftime, limiting passing volume in the final two quarters. While neither stat line is necessarily an indication of Higgins' quality of play, he has managed only 10 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown combined across two games without Ja'Marr Chase (hip).
