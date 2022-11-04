The Diva and the Bookworm is a Pristine Peaks side quest where Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina must work together to destroy eight Darkmess eyes and win a new weapon skin for Rabbid Peach in the process. This quest unlocks a bit later in your journey through Pristine Peaks, and it's a good idea to tackle it when you're at least three levels or more above the recommended level of 15.

