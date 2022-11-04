Read full article on original website
Sparks of Hope The Diva and the Bookworm Quest
The Diva and the Bookworm is a Pristine Peaks side quest where Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina must work together to destroy eight Darkmess eyes and win a new weapon skin for Rabbid Peach in the process. This quest unlocks a bit later in your journey through Pristine Peaks, and it's a good idea to tackle it when you're at least three levels or more above the recommended level of 15.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Post-Beta Preview
We took an updated look at Team Ninja's upcoming soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, to see what changes have been made since its recent beta. We came away (mostly) impressed at what we played.
Adventurer's Trials Day 4 - Sequential Trial 4
Genshin Impact's Adventurer's Trials day 4 brings with it the last Sequential Trial, a new approach to Slime Soccer, and some baseball with Beidou. Like the previous days' events, you can team up with a friend to tackle these challenges together or complete the whole thing alone. Looking for the...
Genshin Scaramouche Boss: Balladeer Guide
The Genshin Balladeer boss fight is the showdown with Scaramouche introduced in 3.2 version update. It's a weekly boss, which means you'll want to hunt it down to help level up character talents on characters like Nahida. It also means you'll need to actually do a bit of work to unlock the epic battle against this Fatui Harbinger.
Sonic Frontiers - 9 Minutes of Max Speed Gameplay
How fast is Sonic in Sonic Frontiers? We put that question to the test. Here is Sonic running at level 99 speed through four of the five islands in Sonic Froniters.
Lone Survivor is Still Utterly Terrifying
In conversations with friends, I’ve always regarded Lone Survivor as one of the four horsemen of the age of indie games (the other three being Bastion, LIMBO, and The Binding of Isaac). It was among the earliest examples of the little game developed by a tiny team that comes out of nowhere and blows everyone’s minds.
Rumbleverse Season 2 Trailer
Grapital City is about to get a new expansion! Check out the reveal trailer for Rumbleverse Season 2, which promises to add a new location in Low Key Key, new weapons, new consumables, new moves, and the addition of new limited time modes.
Overwatch 2 - Official Ramattra Origin Story Trailer
Meet Overwatch 2's upcoming tank hero, Ramattra. Originally a war machine, Ramattra ditched his munitions to protect his people through peaceful means. His ideals were similar to his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships and trauma and the leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics... no matter what it takes.
Frontball Planet - Official Trailer
Frontball Planet will challenge players to compete solo or in local co-op in courts located in some of the world's biggest cities, such as New York, Miami, Paris, Madrid, or Bilbao. The title will aim to faithfully represent a game that was created in 2008 and that blends basque pelota, jai alai, trinquet, and other similar sports. Frontball Planet will be released on PlayStation consoles and Steam in 2023.
Blacktail - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for surreal first-person action adventure game, Blacktail. Set in a dark fairy tale world, you play as Yaga, a young girl accused of witchcraft. When living memories of your past return as spirits, you must hunt them down and unravel the mystery. Head into the woods...
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet - Gimmighoul Official Trailer
This latest Pokemon trailer introduces Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon. Gimmighoul hides all over the Paldea region, waiting for somebody to come across them.
