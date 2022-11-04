ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

NK, SK, Middletown, Narragansett, Hope volleyball advance

By The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3KnF_0iy8PTJa00

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division I Quarterfinals

No. 1 North Kingstown 3, No. 8 Classical 0

Tessa Lafreniere had 10 kills and 2 aces and Morgan Cheney 3 kills and 2 blocks helping the Skippers knock off the Purple, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 in the D-I quarterfinals. Paula Pesoa recorded 18 assists and 2 kills and Harmony Forrest posted 9 kills for Classical in the loss.

No. 2 South Kingstown 3, No. 7 Mount St. Charles 1

Ava Brock had 15 kills, Sierra Thompson had 14 kills and 5 blocks and Natalia McNeil had 12 kills, 10 aces as the defending state champs moved on to the semifinals with a 25-12, 29-31, 25-18, 25-17 win.

Other scores

No. 6 Coventry 3, No. 3 La Salle 2 (21-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-16, 15-13)

No. 4 Portsmouth 3, No. 5 East Greenwich 1 (24-26, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13)

Division II quarterfinals

Middletown 3, Pilgrim 1 : Setter Olivia Kestler 's strong performance (25 assists, 2 blocks) helped the Islanders oust the Patriots in the Division II Quarterfinals. Gianna Ramos (12 kills, 6 blocks) and Kaleigh Catucci (8 kills, 8 digs) did all they could to keep Pilgrim competitive.

Division III quarterfinal s

No. 2-A Narragansett 3, No. 3-B Tolman 2

The play of Ally Tuoti ( 7 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces, 1 block), Kylee Bennett (9 digs 4 aces, 2 kills) and MacKenzie Gallagher (9 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces) paved the way for the Mariners' 25-23, 20-25, 27-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory over Tolman. The solid efforts on the part of Jaycyline Brito-Silva (12 kills, 5 aces, 1 block), Bryanne Marcelino (8 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks) and Trinity Burk (8 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks) just wasn't enough against Narragansett.

Division IV quarterfinals

No. 3 Hope 3, No. 6 Blackstone Valley Prep 2

The exceptional play of Ambar Jimenez (15 aces, 10 kills, five digs), Alexa Hernandez (12 aces, 6 kills, 10 assists), Valentina Gonzalez 5 aces, 4 kills and 3 digs) helped the Blue Wave get by the Pride, 22-25, 21-25, 25-9, 25-14, 15-13.

BOYS SOCCER

Division I quarterfinals

No. 5 Hendricken 2, No. 4 Portsmouth 1

Jacob Coates and Michael Paquette both scored unassisted goals to take a 2-0 lead and the Hawks would hold on to edge the Patriots in the quarterfinal round. Portsmouth's Jackson Fox (assisted by Owen Francis ) closed the gap in the second half, but that's as close as Portsmouth would get. Brendan Sisson had 5 saves for Hendricken; Kyle Bielawa stopped 4 for Portsmouth (7-2-5).

Other scores

Division I quarterfinals

No. 2 La Salle 2, No. 7 Tolman 0

No. 3 South Kingstown 4, No. 6 Classical 1

Division II quarterfinals

No. 2 Coventry 6, No. 6 Burrillville 3

No. 6 East Greenwich 2, No. 3 Cranston East 0

No. 4 Chariho 5, No. 5 Tiverton 1

Division II quarterfinals

No. 2 North Providence 2, No. 7 Exeter-West Greenwich 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I quarterfinals

No. 2-B North Kingstown 2, No. 3-A East Greenwich 0

Division II quarterfinals

No. 2 Portsmouth 1, No. 7 Mount St. Charles 0

No. 11 Ponaganset 2, No. 3 Coventry 0

Division III quarterfinals

No. 1-B Westerly 7, No. 4-A Cranston East 0

Division IV quarterfinals

No. 3-A Providence Country Day 1, No. 2-B Blackstone Valley Prep 0

Girls Tennis

Division III semifinals

No. 2 East Providence 4, No. 3 Scituate 3

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: NK, SK, Middletown, Narragansett, Hope volleyball advance

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence breaks high temperature record

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Domestic Assaults and Resisting Arrest

9:10 p.m. – While getting gas at the municipal pump on Crompton Avenue, a police officer noticed car lights in the parking lot of the Barbara Tufts Playground next door. A car had driven over a wooden 4×4 onto the grass. The officer had driven over to the lot and opened his car door to talk with the driver when two Burmese mountain dogs came bounding over. The officer shut his door and told the driver to call off his dogs. The dogs were jumping up on the police car. I told the dog’s owner the dogs needed to be on leash; the dog’s owner said he had a remote. The officer told the man he needed to have his dogs leashed and that the park closed at sunset. At the station, the officer noticed scratches on the patrol car. The officer gave the dog owner, an EG resident, a municipal court summons for being in a park after sunset.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Uprise RI

Rally to save Pawtucket’s Morley Field as city ignores residents’ pleas

Despite community opposition, the City of Pawtucket has continued its plan to pave Morley Field, the only youth sports field and public recreational green space in the densely populated Pawtucket neighborhood of Woodlawn. In response, concerned neighbors organized a second rally to voice their opposition to the plan outside Pawtucket City Hall on Thursday.
PAWTUCKET, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering

The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
iheart.com

Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site

Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
PAWTUCKET, RI
independentri.com

NK appoints new interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

Three Newport Ward City Councilors Run Unopposed

The three ward councilors below are running unopposed. McCalla, 41, is a Policy and Advocacy Program Director. She has one child who attended Newport public schools. Priorities: Protecting our neighborhoods and waterfront access, infrastructure investments that help to improve resident’s quality of life, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I do...
NEWPORT, RI
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy