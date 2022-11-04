NK, SK, Middletown, Narragansett, Hope volleyball advance

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division I Quarterfinals

No. 1 North Kingstown 3, No. 8 Classical 0

Tessa Lafreniere had 10 kills and 2 aces and Morgan Cheney 3 kills and 2 blocks helping the Skippers knock off the Purple, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 in the D-I quarterfinals. Paula Pesoa recorded 18 assists and 2 kills and Harmony Forrest posted 9 kills for Classical in the loss.

No. 2 South Kingstown 3, No. 7 Mount St. Charles 1

Ava Brock had 15 kills, Sierra Thompson had 14 kills and 5 blocks and Natalia McNeil had 12 kills, 10 aces as the defending state champs moved on to the semifinals with a 25-12, 29-31, 25-18, 25-17 win.

Other scores

No. 6 Coventry 3, No. 3 La Salle 2 (21-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-16, 15-13)

No. 4 Portsmouth 3, No. 5 East Greenwich 1 (24-26, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13)

Division II quarterfinals

Middletown 3, Pilgrim 1 : Setter Olivia Kestler 's strong performance (25 assists, 2 blocks) helped the Islanders oust the Patriots in the Division II Quarterfinals. Gianna Ramos (12 kills, 6 blocks) and Kaleigh Catucci (8 kills, 8 digs) did all they could to keep Pilgrim competitive.

Division III quarterfinal s

No. 2-A Narragansett 3, No. 3-B Tolman 2

The play of Ally Tuoti ( 7 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces, 1 block), Kylee Bennett (9 digs 4 aces, 2 kills) and MacKenzie Gallagher (9 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces) paved the way for the Mariners' 25-23, 20-25, 27-25, 21-25, 16-14 victory over Tolman. The solid efforts on the part of Jaycyline Brito-Silva (12 kills, 5 aces, 1 block), Bryanne Marcelino (8 kills, 4 aces, 3 blocks) and Trinity Burk (8 kills, 3 aces, 4 blocks) just wasn't enough against Narragansett.

Division IV quarterfinals

No. 3 Hope 3, No. 6 Blackstone Valley Prep 2

The exceptional play of Ambar Jimenez (15 aces, 10 kills, five digs), Alexa Hernandez (12 aces, 6 kills, 10 assists), Valentina Gonzalez 5 aces, 4 kills and 3 digs) helped the Blue Wave get by the Pride, 22-25, 21-25, 25-9, 25-14, 15-13.

BOYS SOCCER

Division I quarterfinals

No. 5 Hendricken 2, No. 4 Portsmouth 1

Jacob Coates and Michael Paquette both scored unassisted goals to take a 2-0 lead and the Hawks would hold on to edge the Patriots in the quarterfinal round. Portsmouth's Jackson Fox (assisted by Owen Francis ) closed the gap in the second half, but that's as close as Portsmouth would get. Brendan Sisson had 5 saves for Hendricken; Kyle Bielawa stopped 4 for Portsmouth (7-2-5).

Other scores

Division I quarterfinals

No. 2 La Salle 2, No. 7 Tolman 0

No. 3 South Kingstown 4, No. 6 Classical 1

Division II quarterfinals

No. 2 Coventry 6, No. 6 Burrillville 3

No. 6 East Greenwich 2, No. 3 Cranston East 0

No. 4 Chariho 5, No. 5 Tiverton 1

Division II quarterfinals

No. 2 North Providence 2, No. 7 Exeter-West Greenwich 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I quarterfinals

No. 2-B North Kingstown 2, No. 3-A East Greenwich 0

Division II quarterfinals

No. 2 Portsmouth 1, No. 7 Mount St. Charles 0

No. 11 Ponaganset 2, No. 3 Coventry 0

Division III quarterfinals

No. 1-B Westerly 7, No. 4-A Cranston East 0

Division IV quarterfinals

No. 3-A Providence Country Day 1, No. 2-B Blackstone Valley Prep 0

Girls Tennis

Division III semifinals

No. 2 East Providence 4, No. 3 Scituate 3

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: NK, SK, Middletown, Narragansett, Hope volleyball advance