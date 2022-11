Wichita's 43rd Annual Toy Run on Sunday will force several road closures.

Douglas from McLane to Main will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If you need to cross Broadway during that time, police suggest that you use I-235, Kellogg or any road south of Douglas.