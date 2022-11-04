ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

13-year-old facing murder charge in killing of Jatzivy Sarabia of Richland

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

BENTON CO., Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed a Hanford High graduate.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the Benton County Prosecutors Office, were able to track down the boy in Kennewick Thursday.

According to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were working with the U.S. Marshals and did a traffic stop on a vehicle near 10th Avenue and Ely Street in Kennewick Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the boy is one of the suspects in the killing of Jatzivy Sarabia , 18. Sarabia was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick on October 15. Investigators said she was riding in a vehicle near the Cable Bridge when shots were fired.

Sarabia’s loved ones called her “the pride of her family.” She graduated from Hanford High School in June of 2022 and was enrolled at Columbia Basin College. She was expected to start in January of 2023.

This is the second arrest made in this case. On October 20, investigators arrested Isaiah Combs, 19 . He has been charged with murder and his bond was set at over $1 million.

Combs spent much of his time in court on October 21 reacting to the charges against him with astonishment. He also spent time turning to make eye contact with a woman in the courtroom, mouthing things to her and making a kissing face to her.

The 13-year-old boy is currently in the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center. He is facing a charge of 1st degree murder with a notice of firearm allegation and enhancement.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the deadly shooting and they’re asking anyone with information to give them a call at 509-735-6555.

Video of the arrest scene : https://youtu.be/hsQAXo3q6aA

Comments / 11

Templeton
3d ago

Now's Benton County's chance to do what no other country in the state seems to want to do... sentence someone. Even more sentence regardless of age. This idea of minors get lesser sentences is dumb and only adds to the issue, especially when "minors" find out they can kill someone and goes away when they turn 18. Throw the book at these people. I bet that gun sounded the same to that 13yo as it did to the 19yo.

Reply
5
Mary Campos
3d ago

BRUCE,YOU ARE exactly 💯 correct, the system is terrible, in my view I feel ok then charge the parents,that's why these little want to be's do what they do,because they give a slap on the hand,don't charge them with anything and let them go FREE AS A FRICKEN BIRD,GOOO DO IT AGAIN!!!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
