13-year-old facing murder charge in killing of Jatzivy Sarabia of Richland

BENTON CO., Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed a Hanford High graduate.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, in cooperation with the Benton County Prosecutors Office, were able to track down the boy in Kennewick Thursday.

According to a statement from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were working with the U.S. Marshals and did a traffic stop on a vehicle near 10th Avenue and Ely Street in Kennewick Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the boy is one of the suspects in the killing of Jatzivy Sarabia , 18. Sarabia was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick on October 15. Investigators said she was riding in a vehicle near the Cable Bridge when shots were fired.

Sarabia’s loved ones called her “the pride of her family.” She graduated from Hanford High School in June of 2022 and was enrolled at Columbia Basin College. She was expected to start in January of 2023.

This is the second arrest made in this case. On October 20, investigators arrested Isaiah Combs, 19 . He has been charged with murder and his bond was set at over $1 million.

Combs spent much of his time in court on October 21 reacting to the charges against him with astonishment. He also spent time turning to make eye contact with a woman in the courtroom, mouthing things to her and making a kissing face to her.

The 13-year-old boy is currently in the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center. He is facing a charge of 1st degree murder with a notice of firearm allegation and enhancement.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the deadly shooting and they’re asking anyone with information to give them a call at 509-735-6555.

