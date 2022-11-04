Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
A New Bedford Restaurant Is Taking Green Tea Shots to the Next Level With Boozy ‘Tea’ Flights
Just when I thought I met my match regarding local bar specials, one Portuguese restaurant took the drink specials to the next level. On Wednesday, November 2nd, I broadcasted LIVE from Cafe Mimo on Acushnet Avenue. You may not know this about the staple Portuguese restaurant, but low and behold, they are the originators of the Mozambique sauce that blankets just about every other Portuguese restaurant here on the SouthCoast and beyond. Please take my advice, and ask for the creamy style of Mozambique, it's almost like a hollandaise for chicken and shrimp.
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
SouthCoast Will Experience A Blue Moon In 2023
How often does the SouthCoast experience a blue moon?. Once in a blue moon, of course. The area will get that opportunity in the next calendar year. Not to be confused with the Election Day 2022 blood moon in which the Earth's orb actually appears red due to a lunar eclipse, the blue moon is not blue.
A New-Look Zeiterion Coming to New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Officials at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center recently announced a new $24 million renovation to New Bedford's historic downtown theater, intended to greatly enhance the experience for theatergoers, visitors, and students. The project was announced last month during a celebration of the Z's 40th anniversary. Rosemary Gill, President and CEO...
fallriverreporter.com
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Salon 20 Run Entirely by Students Opens 11/9 in New Bedford
Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School is ready to unveil its brand new salon that will be open to the public on Wednesday, November 9th. Salon 20 will be the new cosmetology shop for juniors and seniors of GNBRVT, where they will put down their pencils and pick up their scissors for a hands-on learning experience.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The history of ‘The Pound’ in NK is worth remembering
The recent passing of retired firefighter N. Peter Magnant has got me to thinking about his father Napoleon Magnant and the time-honored volunteer position he held until his death in 1956. You see, Napoleon Magnant was North Kingstown’s last real pound keeper. These days when we think of “The Pound” it brings to mind a vision of the place where you’ll have to part with some of your hard-earned cash to spring your errant family pet. Or perhaps it’s a place that you went to pick out a puppy or a kitten. Journey back just a couple of generations and “The Pound” means something decidedly different. So let’s take a Swamptown gander at the remains of the “Ten Rod” or as it was also known “Collations Corner’s Town Pound.”
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department, Father Rob, holding annual Guns For Groceries event this month
The Fall River Police Department and Father Rob are holding the annual Guns For Groceries event to help decrease gun injury and gun violence. The program will offer grocery gift cards for guns – no questions asked. Anyone returning a shotgun or long gun will receive a $75 gift...
Learn How to Build a Cool Stone Wall Like Your Rugged New England Ancestors
It's a skill that has been passed down for many generations here in New England. In nearly every rural area in the region, you will find at least one piece of property that is sectioned off by a rock wall. Whenever I see one of these rock walls, I always...
Teen arrested for stabbing in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police say an argument over how a car was parked led to a stabbing in New Bedford Saturday. New Bedford Police Lieutenant, Scott Carola, says a teenager stabbed a man on Earle St after the two were apparently fighting over “the manner in which a vehicle parked.” The victim was […]
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
Great Way To Give Back, Fall River Winter Pop-Up
Have winter wear you can donate? Fall River now has a pop-up shop for that. Viva Fall River is hosting a Winter Accessories Drive all November with the goal of collecting 100 pieces of warm winter wear. Cooler fall days are great for cleaning out one's closets and if that...
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
Winning lottery ticket from Market Basket claimed but winner’s name isn’t released
A ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery prize won from a drawing that took place in August was finally claimed on October 26. The winner chose to use J D Trust of Malden to claim their lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life in order to remain anonymous. Massachusetts...
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
Enter to Win Photos with Santa
Santa's heading to town! StoneCreek Farm and Dartmouth Mall have teamed up to help you commemorate this holiday season by giving away a Photo with Santa prize package. Win a Photo with Santa Package! (Valued at $40) Santa is located at the Center Court in Dartmouth Mall from November 19...
ABC6.com
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3