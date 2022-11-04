Read full article on original website
Rocky prepares for Montana Western in final game of regular season
BILLINGS- The Battlin' Bears (6-3) will conclude their 2022 regular season by hosting Montana Western on Saturday at 1pm for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. The Battlin' Bears came home with a 9-0 victory over MSU-Northern in a game that was heavily affected by the weather conditions. Heavy wind gusts with rain and snow flurries prevented either team from having much of a passing game, as both teams finished with three pass completions each.
Carroll star, Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton named Cascade Offensive Player of the Year
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College senior midfielder/forward and Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Offensive Player of the Year by the league Monday. A captain for the Fighting Saints who picked up four conference player of the week awards this season, Stapleton tallied 12...
Guide to the 2022 state volleyball tournament
BILLINGS — In the past decade, 20 schools have won 40 of the available state volleyball championships. Class C has had six state champions since 2012, with Gardiner’s run from 2012-14 leading the way. Only Belt (2016, 2018) has won more than one in the previous 10 seasons.
Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Beartooth Manor in Columbus announced it is closing operations. A public notice was shared to the Beartooth Manor’s website, saying they will be closing operations as of January 7, 2023. “Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years,”...
I-90 WB passing lane blocked due to disabled vehicle near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The I-90 westbound passing lane is blocked east of Billings Tuesday due to a disabled vehicle. The incident is located three-quarters of a mile east of Pryor Creek-Exit 462. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said I-90 road conditions between Billings-Exit 452 and the Wyoming...
Woman and her three children found safe
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
Billings homicide victim ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AT 10:48 A.M. The Yellowstone County coroner's office has identified the man killed in last weekend's homicide in Billings. Walker TakesHorse, 31, of Hardin died of a gunshot wound to his neck. UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the...
38-year-old man killed in fatal motorcycle crash ID'd
UPDATE: NOV. 8 AY 10:42 A.M. The victim in the fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Broadwater Avenue Nov. 1 has been identified. Brandon Kaldor, 38, of Billings died due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the Yellowstone County coroner's office. UPDATE: Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall says...
