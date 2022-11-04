BILLINGS- The Battlin' Bears (6-3) will conclude their 2022 regular season by hosting Montana Western on Saturday at 1pm for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. The Battlin' Bears came home with a 9-0 victory over MSU-Northern in a game that was heavily affected by the weather conditions. Heavy wind gusts with rain and snow flurries prevented either team from having much of a passing game, as both teams finished with three pass completions each.

