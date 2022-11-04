Read full article on original website
North Platte’s Canteen District wins Nebraska Creative District status
North Platte’s downtown Canteen District has won Nebraska Creative District certification from the Nebraska Arts Council, Canteen District Inc. President Shae Caldwell said Monday. The designation comes with a $10,000 “certification grant” and makes the district eligible to pursue a $250,000 development grant from the arts council, she said...
Eight North Platte High School singers make Nebraska’s All-State Choir
Eight North Platte High School choral students have been named to the 2022 All-State Choir that will perform at the end of the Nebraska Music Education Association’s annual conference/clinic Nov. 18 in Lincoln. Seniors Carly Purdy (soprano 1) and Joshua San Miguel (bass 2) both made the All-State Choir...
Green lights at courthouse will honor veterans
The Lincoln County Courthouse will be lit up in green this week to honor veterans. Monday, the Lincoln County commissioners approved a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans during the board's regular meeting. The program is a national effort by county officials to light up courthouses across the country...
MPCC alum finds herself through horticulture
If you do what you love, you will never have to work a day in your life. That’s what North Platte native Jensen Hart is finding out as she embarks on a career in horticulture. “There’s just something about working with plants,” Hart said. “It’s definitely therapeutic.”...
Easton Corbin to headline Lincoln County Fair stage in 2023
Country music arts Easton Corbin will headline the Lincoln County Fair stage in July. The Lincoln County Ag Society made the announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon. The society worked with MRL Music Group to arrange the July 28 event, said Amanda Carr, promotions secretary. “This will be pretty...
Time to choose: District 42, Rec Center tax, governor’s race top ballot
Lincoln County’s 21 election polling places will open to voters at 8 a.m. Tuesday, kicking off a midterm Election Day that will see Nebraska’s next governor elected before it’s over. The state’s three members of the U.S. House of Representatives also will be chosen, along with Nebraska’s...
Arthur gets CDBG grant toward study of village’s floodplain status
LINCOLN — The village of Arthur has received a $43,500 federal Community Development Block Grant in the latest round of awards announced Monday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Other Lincoln County towns to fill Village Board, school board seats
Two contested races for school boards and one for a village board top Tuesday’s general election races for local government seats in Lincoln County towns and school districts outside North Platte. Voters in Hershey will choose three Village Board members from among six candidates, while Brady and Maxwell school...
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
Mary Hepburn: The world can’t function without volunteers
Last week I introduced you to Chuck Scripter, a dedicated volunteer who serves in so many places in this community. I am not sure how Chuck keeps track of himself. He volunteers for Salvation Army, hospice, Meals on Wheels, Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few! Whew! I wonder if he passes himself coming and going?
Just one contested race Tuesday among Lincoln County, MPCC, NRDs, ESUs
With very few exceptions, Lincoln County’s general election ballot Tuesday features unopposed races for county and multicounty positions. Despite 2022 being Nebraska’s main year for electing county officials, every open Lincoln County position on the fall ballot has just one official candidate. Incumbent County Commissioners Kent Weems in...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 7
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Lincoln County commissioners to open vehicle bids Monday
The Lincoln County commissioners will open bids on several vehicles for the Department of Roads at Monday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg. The board will discuss...
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Class C-1: Ghaifan's 28 kills power GICC to program's 11th state championship (copy)
Lucy Ghaifan might be receiving an extra piece of mail this spring. “I’m going to send her a graduation card,” Gothenburg coach Bryson Mahlberg joked Saturday. While the rest of Class C1 might not be sad to see her graduate, the Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball team will certainly miss their senior middle after she pounded 28 kills and took over down the stretch in the fourth set of the Crusaders’ 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 victory over Gothenburg to win the C-1 state title.
Maywood-Hayes Center falls in third place game to BDS
Olivia Hansen recorded 24 kills, but Maywood-Hayes Center fell to BDS 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11 in the Class D1 third-place game Saturday at Lincoln North Star. The Wolves played in the third-place game for the third straight season, finishing fourth twice. Hansen’s 24 kills were a match high. Mataya...
