Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: two, fourteen; White Balls: twelve, sixteen) (one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
North Platte Telegraph
After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup
It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten. Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
'A dream come true': Maddie Krull scores 18 in her Nebraska debut
LINCOLN — For the first time in years, Maddie Krull didn’t start a regular season basketball game on the floor, but her smile couldn’t have been wider afterward. The Millard South graduate and South Dakota transfer scored 18 points and hit four-3-pointers in Nebraska’s 100-36 rout of UNO. She even made the 3 that sent NU into triple digits.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football eyes consistency, playing four quarters
Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday dropped the Huskers to 3-6 with three regular-season games left: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. NU has to win them all to make a bowl game. So where to go from here?. The Huskers have to work on some fundamentals. That includes consistency, especially...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball prepares for UNO matchup
UNO (2021-2022 statistics) NEBRASKA (2021-2022 statistics) UNO scouting report: The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s 7-19 team. Pilakouta, one of the better post players in the Summit, will have to get going on offense — and stay out of foul trouble — for Carrie Banks’ team to have a chance. It’d help, too, if Cave — a dynamic guard from Weeping Water — has a big game in PBA in front of what should be a good cheering section. UNO lost several players to transfer in the offseason and gained Watson — a bigger, more physical guard who can defend — from SEMO. Another transfer, Aaliyah Stanley, comes from Eastern Michigan. The Mavs’ 2021-2022 weakness — 3-point shooting — will be tested against a Nebraska team that denies pretty well inside the arc. If Cave can hit three or four trios and her teammates can cumulatively add three or four of their own, UNO may be able to hang around. Banks’ teams can defend just about anyone.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska on pace for second-worst wildfire year ever; 2023 outlook is dim
LINCOLN — Worsening drought, coupled with strong, sustained winds, have combined to put 2022 on track as the second-worst year for wildfires in Nebraska. And unless there’s an increase in expected precipitation this fall and winter, the state will be in for more of the same in 2023, a state fire authority predicted this week.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field
The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
North Platte Telegraph
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
North Platte Telegraph
5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska plays host to Minnesota at 11 am. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Starting QB still up in the air. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will be a...
North Platte Telegraph
Live updates: Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium
Good morning from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m., and it appears the Huskers will do so without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. With four games left in the season — including Saturday — Nebraska must win three games to become eligible for a bowl game.
North Platte Telegraph
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
North Platte Telegraph
Marcus Washington: 'We've got to be able to maintain and keep that energy...and finish the game''
Marcus Washington, a Husker football wide receiver, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Why not give Logan Smothers an extended look if NU's offense wasn't working?
A Cinderella story of sorts was afoot Saturday for Nebraska. No Casey Thompson at quarterback. One of the nation’s worst run defenses against one of the country’s best rushing attacks. Hadn’t beaten the P.J. Fleck-led Minnesota Golden Gophers since 2018. No matter. The Huskers were the belle...
North Platte Telegraph
Ricketts shells out $3.8 million on politics in his final year as Nebraska governor
Pete Ricketts’ time as Nebraska governor is coming to an end, but after spending over $3.8 million in the last 11 months, he will likely have an influence on the future of state leadership for years to come. His 2022 contributions have included over a dozen six-figure donations to...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska defense plays 'lights out' but wears down as offense sputters in loss to Gophers
Nebraska was firing on all cylinders through 30 minutes Saturday. The run game was working. The Huskers were winning the battles up front. The Memorial Stadium crowd was engaged. And the defense came to play. Nebraska opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that found the end zone. NU...
