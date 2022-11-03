Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Appeals ‘Overly Broad, Overreaching, and Unenforceable’ Order Putting His Business Empire Under Court Monitoring
Former President Donald Trump moved to appeal of a judge’s ruling that would put his business empire under the watchful eye of a court-appointed monitor. “The preliminary injunction imposed by the court is overly broad, overreaching, and unenforceable on its face,” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba wrote in a statement. “We trust that the Appellate Division will reign [sic] in the Attorney General’s unbridled desire to exert control over the Trump Organization.”
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
thecoinrise.com
Fed Survey Shows Crypto No Longer in Top 10 Most-cited Risks
Owing to the Volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is often dismissed as a potential risk to the financial ecosystem, however, a recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York now suggests that other factors topple cryptocurrencies in terms of associated risk in 2022. According to the survey published by...
thecoinrise.com
DLT Gaining Traction Amongst Financial Markets Infrastructure – Citi
The result of a survey conducted and presented by Citi group as the second Securities Services Evolution white paper shows that there has been a global upshoot in the amount of engagement with Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) amongst financial market infrastructures. It was discovered that DLT has gone increasingly mainstream in the midst of these global participants and other digital assets.
thecoinrise.com
JPMorgan’s Onyx reveals solid user protection mechanism in Project Guardian
In an interview with CNBC, the CEO of JPMorgan’s blockchain company Onyx, Umar Farooq, stated that a significant amount of time was spent minimizing risks associated with transactions related to tokenized foreign exchange and government bonds in Project Guardian, a major blockchain initiative kicked off by the Singapore government.
White House should call for regime change in Iran and take sanctions relief off the table, report says
Iran expert Tzvi Kahn says the Biden administration should take the possibility of sanctions relief for Iran off the table and explicitly call for regime change in the country.
thecoinrise.com
Nigerian Presidential Aspirant Promise to Deploy Crypto to Create Jobs
With Nigeria’s unending interest in crypto, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adebayo Adewole has given his word to the country to deploy technologies like cryptocurrencies to create jobs once elected. According to a Channels Television news on November 6 which had Adewole present, he declared...
Comments / 0