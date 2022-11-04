ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Valentina Nino
3d ago

I lost my brother a year ago this month on the 21st my whole family almost struggles with addiction even I did I've lost many many people in my family over this year alone when people ask me how many they nearly have heart attacks. praying for you and your family sweet girl head up high God gives his toughest warriors the hardest battles so just know he will never give you anything learnable if you can't handle it 🙏💜

hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Overdoses surge this week

An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Remains of Chelsie Walker found

Sunday afternoon, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe County. Two people are in custody tonight and charges are pending.
WBIR

Knoxville Area Transit offering fare-free travel on Election Day

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Public transportation will be free on Election Day for Knoxville residents. Knoxville Area Transit is offering fare-free travel to all passengers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in an effort to make getting to the polls as easy as possible. “Transportation should never be a barrier to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCHD: Knox Co. sees unusually high overdose activity during 48-hour period

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — From Nov. 1-3, there were 32 reported overdoses in Knox County, according to the Knox County Health Department. At the time of the response, the overdoses were nonfatal. According to KCHD, this is an unusually high number for this time frame which typically sees a quarter of what is currently being reported.
WBIR

Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries hosting Winter Coat Day

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is holding a coat drive for all Sevier County residents in need of some warmth this winter. On Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can come and pick out a coat, free of charge, at the SMARM building at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

MPD: Chelsie Walker's remains found in remote Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Nov. 6, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Chelsie Walker, according to MPD. Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges are pending, MPD said. Walker was reported missing to the MPD...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD gets around $564,800 from DOJ grant funding for task force protecting children online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department received $564,767 from the Department of Justice to support the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force works with state and other local law enforcement agencies to respond to cases involving the sexual exploitation of children online, as well as other internet crimes against children. It includes forensic and investigative components, provides victim services and tries to educate the community about staying safe online.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vol fans react in downtown Knox

We are hearing from Vol fans cheering on the team here in Knoxville. 10News Reporter Chrissa Loukas is at the Fieldhouse Social seeing what the energy is like.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash

All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

