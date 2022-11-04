Read full article on original website
Valentina Nino
3d ago
I lost my brother a year ago this month on the 21st my whole family almost struggles with addiction even I did I've lost many many people in my family over this year alone when people ask me how many they nearly have heart attacks. praying for you and your family sweet girl head up high God gives his toughest warriors the hardest battles so just know he will never give you anything learnable if you can't handle it 🙏💜
Reply(1)
3
Related
New behavioral health hospital hopes to aid in mental health, addiction crisis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a 70% increase in mental health services and a 60% increase in addiction services. Resources can't keep up. That is one reason a new behavioral health hospital is now open in west Knoxville on Weisgarber Road. The health system hopes...
'We love our jobs, we love our customers, but that comes at a sacrifice' | Workers across East Tennessee lead efforts to unionize
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor union organizing in East Tennessee dates back to the nineteenth century. At the time, workers in factories and mines demanded better pay, safer workplaces and job security. Fast forward more than a century and those now known as "essential workers" of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
“This is endemic across the entire country” high number of overdoses worry Knox County officials
The Knox County Health Department has an urgent message to the community after what they are calling "unusually high overdose activity" in the first two days of November.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Overdoses surge this week
An alarming surge in overdoses this week in Knox County has authorities scrambling to find ways to save lives as street drugs continue to grow ever more potent. A Tuesday bulletin from the Knox County Health Department that was issued to various agencies on the front line of the opiate epidemic said there has been “a significant increase in overdoses.”
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses for Nov. 1 through 3. In that 48 hour period, KCHD officials said the county saw 32 overdoses. The good news is that none of the overdoses were fatal, but it’s...
WATE
Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
WBIR
Remains of Chelsie Walker found
Sunday afternoon, police found her remains in a remote part of Monroe County. Two people are in custody tonight and charges are pending.
Knoxville Area Transit offering fare-free travel on Election Day
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Public transportation will be free on Election Day for Knoxville residents. Knoxville Area Transit is offering fare-free travel to all passengers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in an effort to make getting to the polls as easy as possible. “Transportation should never be a barrier to...
KCHD: Knox Co. sees unusually high overdose activity during 48-hour period
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — From Nov. 1-3, there were 32 reported overdoses in Knox County, according to the Knox County Health Department. At the time of the response, the overdoses were nonfatal. According to KCHD, this is an unusually high number for this time frame which typically sees a quarter of what is currently being reported.
Johnson City Press
Nurse practitioner opens clinic in Rogersville 'to treat people the way that they need to be treated'
ROGERSVILLE — After many years of working as a nurse practitioner, Jessica Wheeler decided she wanted to spend more time treating patients and less time feeding the company she worked for, so she decided to open the Appalachian Wellness Clinic. “So we all see that people need help, and...
Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries hosting Winter Coat Day
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is holding a coat drive for all Sevier County residents in need of some warmth this winter. On Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can come and pick out a coat, free of charge, at the SMARM building at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
MPD: Chelsie Walker's remains found in remote Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Nov. 6, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Chelsie Walker, according to MPD. Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges are pending, MPD said. Walker was reported missing to the MPD...
KPD gets around $564,800 from DOJ grant funding for task force protecting children online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department received $564,767 from the Department of Justice to support the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The task force works with state and other local law enforcement agencies to respond to cases involving the sexual exploitation of children online, as well as other internet crimes against children. It includes forensic and investigative components, provides victim services and tries to educate the community about staying safe online.
WBIR
Vol fans react in downtown Knox
We are hearing from Vol fans cheering on the team here in Knoxville. 10News Reporter Chrissa Loukas is at the Fieldhouse Social seeing what the energy is like.
Increase of security at schools Loudon County
Multiple agencies are increasing their presence around all schools within Loudon County after Thursday's incident at Lenoir City High School.
Newport Grammar School closing due to illness
The Newport City School System in Cocke County will be closed on Monday, November 7.
WATE
Wildfire starts on "The Dragon" after motorcycle crash
All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of a wildfire, according to Mark Nagi. Parson Branch Road is also closed. Wildfire starts on “The Dragon” after motorcycle …. All lanes are closed on “The Dragon” near Parson Branch Road because of...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 2