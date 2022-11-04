ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Daily Montanan

Missoula judge issues warrant for arrest of neo-Nazi publisher Andrew Anglin

A U.S. District Court judge issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a neo-Nazi publisher earlier ordered to pay $14 million after he unleashed an anti-Semitic “troll storm” against a Whitefish woman and her family. A September court order said Andrew Anglin had 30 days to comply with requests for documents showing his whereabouts and income […] The post Missoula judge issues warrant for arrest of neo-Nazi publisher Andrew Anglin appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT

