NBC26

Pelosi recounts how she learned husband was attacked

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was emotional as she detailed how she learned about the attack on her husband. In an interview with CNN, Pelosi said she was asleep in Washington, D.C. when Capitol Police officers began banging on her door at 5 a.m. "They said, 'We have to come in...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC26

Battle for the Senate could come down to improperly dated ballots

After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court provided county boards of election with guidance on how to count improperly dated mail-in ballots, state election officials say thousands of ballots are at risk of not being tallied. According to the Philadelphia City Commission, more than 3,000 mail-in ballots with improper or omitted dates...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

