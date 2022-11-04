Read full article on original website
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: two, ten; White Balls: eleven, seventeen) (eight, eighteen, twenty, forty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 8, Year: 20. (Month: eleven; Day: eight; Year: twenty) Pick 3. People are also reading…
After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup
It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten. Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Nebraska breaks triple digits in season-opening win over UNO
LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne and Allison Weidner had hot starts in helping No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball rout UNO 100-36 Monday afternoon. Bourne (21) and Weidner (19) combined for 40 points, including 19 in the first quarter as NU (1-0) jumped out a 28-11 lead after ten minutes in Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU’s stingy, aggressive defense took over from there, forcing 19 turnovers and blocking six shots.
Nebraska vs. Michigan kickoff time announced
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at No. 5 Michigan next Saturday will kick off at 2:30 central time (3:30 ET). The game will be televised on ABC. NU will be looking to rebound after three straight losses to Purdue, Illinois, and Minnesota, while Michigan is currently undefeated for the season.
'A dream come true': Maddie Krull scores 18 in her Nebraska debut
LINCOLN — For the first time in years, Maddie Krull didn’t start a regular season basketball game on the floor, but her smile couldn’t have been wider afterward. The Millard South graduate and South Dakota transfer scored 18 points and hit four-3-pointers in Nebraska’s 100-36 rout of UNO. She even made the 3 that sent NU into triple digits.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 5, 2022. Editorial: Right to vote was hard-fought, so Nebraskans must use it. The rights to free speech, a free press, free assembly, freedom of religion and to bear arms weren’t included in the Constitution as it was originally drafted in 1787. They had to be added as amendments two years later so enough states would ratify the Constitution that created the United States of America.
Nebraska football eyes consistency, playing four quarters
Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday dropped the Huskers to 3-6 with three regular-season games left: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. NU has to win them all to make a bowl game. So where to go from here?. The Huskers have to work on some fundamentals. That includes consistency, especially...
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska plays host to Minnesota at 11 am. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Starting QB still up in the air. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will be a...
Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field
The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
Live updates: Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium
Good morning from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m., and it appears the Huskers will do so without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. With four games left in the season — including Saturday — Nebraska must win three games to become eligible for a bowl game.
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion
With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
Marcus Washington: 'We've got to be able to maintain and keep that energy...and finish the game''
Marcus Washington, a Husker football wide receiver, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Shatel: Somewhere Nebraska's future coach is looking at the Huskers' loss and taking notes
LINCOLN — This will go where it belongs, in the “L” column. Missed opportunity. Blown chance. Nebraska will look back on this film and say this game against Minnesota was there for the taking. And the Gophers took it. But after a Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium...
Nebraska defense plays 'lights out' but wears down as offense sputters in loss to Gophers
Nebraska was firing on all cylinders through 30 minutes Saturday. The run game was working. The Huskers were winning the battles up front. The Memorial Stadium crowd was engaged. And the defense came to play. Nebraska opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that found the end zone. NU...
Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness
LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn’t generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
