kslnewsradio.com
Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
buildingsaltlake.com
Dormant dry-cleaners on coveted corner in Central 9th finally to see development
It looks like a key corner in Central 9th long eyed by developers and the city’s Redevelopment Agency but tied up by environmental contamination will see a project at last. The site, at the southwest corner of 900 South and 200 West (906 S 200 W) was purchased last year from Urban Alfandre, which has two projects currently under construction next door on 900 South. Alfandre had successfully received State of Utah approval for its cleanup plan of the former dry-cleaning and now brownfield site.
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
Heavy winds in Utah cause damage, power outages
High winds left some residents in Salt Lake and Tooele counties without power and with damage to their homes Monday morning.
Daytime parking rates in Old Town to increase starting Nov. 18
Starting November 18, day time parking rates will increase in Old Town. Under the plan, parking at China Bridge will cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The evening rate from 6 p.m. to midnight will be $3 per hour. However, parking longer than four hours is considered all day, and that will cost people a maximum of $30.
Power outages rock Wasatch Front after heavy winds
Thousands across the Wasatch Front were left without power Monday morning, Nov. 7, after heavy winds caused outages across the valley.
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Utah AG continues investigation into Orem mayor, city council
Last week, Orem Mayor Dave Young and the City Council announced they received information from the Utah Attorney General’s Office concerning blacking out a portion of two city council meetings. There were no violations of the open meetings law and the investigation on the issue is over. The investigation...
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
Man missing after failing to board flight to Salt Lake City
A man scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City from Moab is missing after he failed to board the flight earlier this week.
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon
Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
kpcw.org
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez
Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
ksl.com
Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here's how it's trying
SALT LAKE CITY — Along with hundreds of city leaders across Utah and its Wasatch Front, Farmington Mayor Brett Anderson knows as well as anyone what haunts the debate over how in the world the rapidly growing state will confront its housing problems. He knows firsthand how, inevitably, attempts...
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer. Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:. Violation of a...
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
ksl.com
Mayor 'frustrated, not surprised' Wyoming city is sending homeless to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Reports out of a Wyoming-based news outlet that Jackson law enforcement may be sending individuals experiencing homeless to Salt Lake City have sparked frustrations that have long been simmering. For Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, the reports are indicative of a larger issue, one...
Freezin’ for a Reason: Ogden youth, deputies to sleep outside in frigid temperatures to raise awareness for homeless
What's it really like to face Utah's winters without a home? For the fifth year running, a group of local youths are finding out firsthand, sleeping in the elements to prove a point and to raise money for charity.
