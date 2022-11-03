It looks like a key corner in Central 9th long eyed by developers and the city’s Redevelopment Agency but tied up by environmental contamination will see a project at last. The site, at the southwest corner of 900 South and 200 West (906 S 200 W) was purchased last year from Urban Alfandre, which has two projects currently under construction next door on 900 South. Alfandre had successfully received State of Utah approval for its cleanup plan of the former dry-cleaning and now brownfield site.

