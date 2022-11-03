ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Dormant dry-cleaners on coveted corner in Central 9th finally to see development

It looks like a key corner in Central 9th long eyed by developers and the city’s Redevelopment Agency but tied up by environmental contamination will see a project at last. The site, at the southwest corner of 900 South and 200 West (906 S 200 W) was purchased last year from Urban Alfandre, which has two projects currently under construction next door on 900 South. Alfandre had successfully received State of Utah approval for its cleanup plan of the former dry-cleaning and now brownfield site.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback

Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Daytime parking rates in Old Town to increase starting Nov. 18

Starting November 18, day time parking rates will increase in Old Town. Under the plan, parking at China Bridge will cost $1 per hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The evening rate from 6 p.m. to midnight will be $3 per hour. However, parking longer than four hours is considered all day, and that will cost people a maximum of $30.
PARK CITY, UT
Pyramid

Utah AG continues investigation into Orem mayor, city council

Last week, Orem Mayor Dave Young and the City Council announced they received information from the Utah Attorney General’s Office concerning blacking out a portion of two city council meetings. There were no violations of the open meetings law and the investigation on the issue is over. The investigation...
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power announced it was working to fix a power outage in Salt Lake City Friday morning. According to RMP, the outage is affecting around 3,040 customers. The company estimated that power will be back by 3:00 p.m. Outages can be checked and reported...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Provo Canyon

Seemingly keeping with the Utah approach of naming everything the same (Utah Lake, Utah Valley, Utah County), Provo Canyon is just east of the city of Provo, with the Provo River running through it. The 28 mile drive through the Wasatch Mountains east of Provo takes you through Provo Canyon.
PROVO, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez

Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez has an update on our law enforcement issues. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy