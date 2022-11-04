Read full article on original website
Board Of Supervisors
(County Board of Supervisors)....Their weekly meeting is Tuesday. The Board begins the meeting with a proclamation. They will declare November 27 through December 3 as Farmworker Appreciation Week. The annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast will be held during that week. During the meeting the Public Health Department will update COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. The Imperial County Behavioral Health Advisory Board Annual Report will be presented. The County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa will discuss grants and grant applications. And the Board will discuss a letter to Dee Dee Myers, inviting her to visit Imperial County and tour the Lithium Valley and discuss opportunities to collaborate and enable regional economic development. Myers is the Senior Advisor and Director of California Governor's Office of Business and Economic development. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom, Live Stream or in person.
2022 STEAM Festival
(ICOE hosts the STEAM Festival)...It will be held Tuesday. The STEAM Festival will be at the Casa De Manana Buidling at the Fairgrounds, from 8 am until 12 noon. The Imperial County Office of Education says Middle school students from throughout the County will explore and learn about the different careers and opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Registration is at 7:30 in the morning. There is limited space at $40 per student and that includes breakfast and lunch. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.
BP Assists ECPD
El Centro Police got an assist from a U. S. Border Patrol agent. The Border Patrol agent made a traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver in the area of 5th and Euclid at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The Border Patrol notified the El Centro Police Department who responded and administered a field sobriety test to the 27-year-old driver. The driver was then arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving under the Influence.
Shooting In Calipatria
(Shooting reported Saturday evening)...Three people were reportedly shot in the incident. Not a lot of details have been released. In a statement from Calipatria police, three suffered wounds in a shooting. They say it was reported at around 6:00 pm Saturday evening at an apartment complex on East Bonita in Calipat. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment. Two were flown out of the county. The wounds are reportedly non-life threatening. No suspects have been arrested, but police say they are investigating suspects. They did not say how many. Police do have a description of a suspect vehicle, a dark colored Honda. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calipatria Police Department.
Accident Blocks Highway
A traffic accident late Saturday night resulted in major injuries and blocked Highway 86 for several hours. The accident occurred at about 11:15 pm. Saturday on southbound Highway 86 near Marina Drive in the Salton City area. Two vehicles were involved, one of which rolled over and ended up in the center median. One individual was life-flited from the scene with what were described as major injuries The accident remains under investigation.
CBP Seizes Almost 500 Pounds Of Meth
(Illegal Narcotics found in railcars).....US Customs and Border Protectiuon enconuntered the narcotics. They were inspecting rail cars at the Calexico Port. They discovered just over 486 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three rail cars in two different events during routine inspections. The total estimated value of the seized narcotics came in at almost $600,000. There have not been any arrests, but the events remain under investigation.
