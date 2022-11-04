Read full article on original website
PlayStation Shutting Down PS4 Exclusive Next Year Making it Unplayable
Sony is shutting down a PS4 exclusive next year, making the PlayStation game unplayable in the process. The good news within this bad news is that the game isn't being shut down until April 14, 2023, giving PlayStation gamers a bit more time to play the game and earn its various trophies. After this, it doesn't matter if you downloaded the game in time as it will be completely unplayable as you have to be online to play the game.
Mythic Quest Star Ashly Burch Speaks Out on Involvement in Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn Shows
There are a number of adaptations in development based on popular video games, including The Last of Us, Fallout, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Actress Ashly Burch has played a prominent role in all three of those franchises, most notably voicing Aloy in both of PlayStation's Horizon games. In addition to voice work, Burch currently appears as one of the stars in Mythic Quest on Apple TV+. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Joe Schmidt, Burch was asked whether she'll have any role in these adaptations. While Burch seemed excited about the idea of reprising her roles, she was quick to say that she isn't sure that she'll be involved with any of them.
Call of Duty Planning "Premium Release" for 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped last month, but Activision is already looking ahead to the future of the franchise. Today the publisher released its third quarter earnings report, in which Activision revealed that it plans to have a "premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023. Naturally, no specific details were revealed about the game, or what form it will take, but that should be exciting news for fans of the series!
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
Gears of War Creator Wants Dave Bautista to Star in the Netflix Movie
Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski has made it known that he'd like to see popular actor Dave Bautista appear in the upcoming Netflix film based on the video game series. Earlier today, Netflix confirmed that it was in the process of creating a live-action movie and an animated series that are tied to the beloved Xbox franchise. And while no actors, directors, or writers are yet attached to either project, the creator of the shooter series is putting his support behind a select few.
Westworld Star Wants to Play a Live-Action Disney Villain
An ever-growing number of classic Disney movies are getting remade and rebooted, allowing an entirely new generation to fall in love with their stories. Many of these reboots are being translated from animation into live-action, paving the way for some fan-favorite actors to step into the iconic roles. Evan Rachel Wood, whose filmography includes WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story and the recently-concluded Westworld, recently revealed that she wants to add her name to that roster. In a recent interview with /Film, Wood addressed whether or not she would want to play another villain after WEIRD — and specifically cited that she'd love to play a Disney villain.
Spy x Family Details One of Anya's Major Weaknesses
Spy x Family has been forging through the second half of the anime's premiere season with new episodes this Fall, but the newest episode of the series has detailed one of Anya Forger's more surprising weaknesses. The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's manga series has been spending the second half of the season exploring more uses of Anya's power as it has come in handy both in and out of school. It's managed to give her a much needed edge, but she ended up challenged even more so when she found herself unable to read minds in the newest episode.
My Hero Academia Unveils Terrifying Ace Up Shigaraki's Sleeve
My Hero Academia Season 6 has revealed a terrifying ace up Shigaraki's sleeve. "Encounter, Part 2" continues Shigaraki's nightmarish re-awakening following a months-long and hellish power-enhancing process by the mad Dr. Garaki. As soon as Shigaraki woke from his stasis, it was made abundantly clear that his disintegration quirk had been taken to the next level, as one mere touch of the floor destroyed the entire Jaku General Hospital and surrounding area, killing multiple pro heroes, villains, and civilians in its wake. If that wasn't enough, My Hero Academia episode season 6 episode 6 reveals that Shigaraki has god-level power – even without any quirks!
My Hero Academia Details Koda's New Form and Ultimate Move
My Hero Academia has a lot to juggle with its final act, and right now? Well, it seems all eyes are on Koji Koda. The shy boy may have flown under the radar for much of My Hero Academia, but Class 1-A wouldn't be the same without the guy. And now, the manga has given Koda a major power boost that came complete with a brand-new look.
Eternals Star Clarifies Sequel Comments
Earlier this year, Patton Oswalt shocked Marvel fans by saying an Eternals sequel was in the works with Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao at the helm. Not only has a follow-up not been announced by Marvel Studios, but there also haven't even been reports or rumors circulating about a potential sequel given the lukewarm response to the original film. Now, one of Oswalt's co-stars is clarifying the comedian's comments, saying it may have all been a case of misinformation.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
Avatar: James Cameron Explains The Way of Water's Massive Run Time
While the original Avatar was already a relatively sprawling affair, the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water is seemingly an even more enriched and layered experience, with a run time of more than three hours. Given that the first film laid the groundwork for the entire franchise, while also balancing character development with spectacle, director James Cameron recently detailed that this follow-up will be diving much deeper into the characters of the narrative, allowing for an even richer experience. Whether that character exploration is what fans are more interested in will be determined when Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
Starfield Release Date Update Shared by Xbox
Xbox and Bethesda have provided a release date update on Starfield, the new space-faring RPG from the latter's internal studio Bethesda Game Studios, which is the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. As you may know, the game is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of 2023. This is the same window given to another Bethesda game, Redfall. It hasn't been confirmed, but you'd expect a little bit of distance between these two releases so they don't compete and cannibalize each other.
New Pokemon Appears in Pokemon Go as Mysterious Website Appears Online
A never-before-seen Pokemon has appeared in Pokemon Go that seems to be tied to a mysterious new website. Players have a new Pokemon following them around in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon appears at the end of today's Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event, when several gold PokeStops appear. Spinning on one of the gold PokeStops causes a new "???? Coin" to appear inside a player's inventory and the new Pokemon to follow the player around on the overworld map. Players can collect up to 100 of the mystery coins by spinning PokeStops in Pokemon Go, although what they do is unclear. The new Pokemon was first leaked yesterday in Pokemon Go's source code. The Pokemon carries a coin on its back and resembles a bipedal ant with dowsing rod elements. The Pokemon is not currently catchable in the game, nor has its name been given.
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
xQc Roasted on Twitch Stream After Losing $300,000 McLaren
Felix "xQc" Lengyel was recently roasted on a Twitch stream by Kai Cenat of AMP fame after he "lost" his $300,000 McLaren to his now ex-girlfriend Adept. The McLaren xQc saga began last year when xQc revealed during a stream of Forza Horizon 5 that he purchased a McLaren 720s Spider for $300,000 despite not having a driver's license. Fast-forward to a few days ago, and the aforementioned Adept revealed the car is actually in her name and currently in her possession as well.
