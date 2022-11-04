ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Mets’ Starling Marte undergoes surgery on core muscle

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – Starling Marte’s offseason will include a surgery rehab.

The veteran outfielder, according to the Mets, had a core muscle surgically repaired on Tuesday and is expected to spend the next eight weeks recovering, but will be without restriction for spring training. The club said Marte sustained the injury in the second half of the season.

Starling Marte
Marte, 34, played 118 games for the Mets and owned a .292/.347/.468 slash line with 16 homers and 63 RBIs this season. The Mets signed Marte last winter to a four-year contract worth $78 million.

During the season, Marte encountered a groin strain that forced him to miss action, but most of his absences from the lineup came in the final month, after he was hit by a pitch and sustained a fracture on his right middle finger.

Marte, still not at full strength, returned for the Mets’ wildcard series loss to the Padres, and went 2-for-12 (.167) with two stolen bases in the three games.

New York Post

