Kanye West claims he was ‘mentally misdiagnosed’ following Twitter return

Kanye West called out Harley Pasterak in a series of tweets on Thursday. GC Images

Kanye West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, is now claiming he was “mentally misdiagnosed.”

Following his return to Twitter after previously being banned from the site over anti-Semitic comments, the rapper kicked off his usual nightly routine of calling out those close to him while sharing personal text exchanges on Thursday night.

This time against his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish.

“What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences,” the rapper tweeted alongside a screenshot of his alleged conversation with the celebrity trainer.

“So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

West went on another social media tirade after his ban was lifted.

In the text message, Pasternak asked West to have a “loving, open conversation” with him based on “fact.” He also asked his former friend to refrain from “cuss words” or “crazy stuff.”

However, Pasternak’s next message changed its tune as he seemingly threatened to have West, 45, put back into a facility.

“Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

Pasternak was allegedly the person who called the police on West when the rapper was hospitalized for his “erratic” behavior back in 2016.

Friends of the rapper say he is having a "psychiatric episode." GC Images

The rapper-turned-fashion designer has been under fire over the past month for his disturbing anti-Semitic remarks as friends claim he is in the midst of a “psychiatric episode.”

However, many people — including numerous celebrities — stand by the idea that West’s mental state does not exempt him from the consequences of his comments.

West posted an alleged conversation with his former trainer.

His allegations against Pasternak also come just one day after reports claimed West paid off a former employee who wanted to speak out against his alleged anti-Semitism for years.

According to NBC, the employee witnessed the rapper praise Adolf Hitler and Nazis during meetings — which he denies.

In addition, it was reported that the Grammy-winning artist wanted to name his 2018 album “Hitler.”

The disturbing allegations came to light after West threatened to “go death con 3” on Jewish people and called out the “Jewish media” for silencing him.