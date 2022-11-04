ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Opinion: Ohio Supreme Court races could impact state for years to come

By Catherine Turcer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xe3Xf_0iy8MEZW00

The midterm elections are coming up in a matter of days, and as always Ohioans should focus on electing the most qualified candidates − regardless of political party.

If you watch TV, the current crop of political ads is hard to miss. They are setting spending records − again − and each ad uses powerful tools to try and convince viewers to vote for their outstanding candidate or against the not-so-qualified opponent.

This year, Ohio voters are being treated to something rare: The party affiliation of Ohio Supreme Court candidates appears on the ballot − something that hasn’t happened since before World War I. Republicans who control most of state government are responsible for the change, hoping that Ohio’s GOP tilt will extend to Supreme Court contests and keep Ohio’s highest tribunal in their hands.

The change occurred before the U.S. Supreme Court energized Democratic-leaning voters by overturning Roe v. Wade. In Ohio, the fall of Roe gave state legislators authority to say when − and whether − women and girls can access an abortion without leaving the state. It also gave the Ohio Supreme Court power to determine if a state constitutional amendment forbidding Ohio from interfering in women’s health-care decision-making means that abortion restrictions are not allowed under the Ohio Constitution.

Even absent the fall of Roe, the court has great power to reshape Ohio’s politics and the lives of its residents. The next court is expected to decide cases that could affect the size of our utility bills, whether Ohioans injured by wrongdoers can collect the full amount of damages juries say they are owed, and even the future of extreme partisan gerrymandering.

Ohio voters must be properly educated on who, in their opinion, will best be suited to make decisions that will impact their lives for decades. In short: The stakes are high. That’s why Common Cause Ohio created Judge The Ads, a new website that we hope will answer voters’ important questions about the court candidates − and those who are trying to influence this year’s court contests. We did our best to help you learn more about the candidates; follow the money behind the TV, radio and online ads; and evaluate new ads as quickly as we can track them.

This year, there are three Ohio Supreme Court races on the ballot, including the one for the position of chief justice. In addition to helping voters follow the money behind the flood of ads, Judge the Ads is intended to help Ohio voters identify which court candidates share their values and what their pasts tell us about how they might rule in the future.

Voters who care about the court must be extra vigilant. Rules that govern judicial ethics limit what court candidates can say about issues that could come before them. Those limits invite a flurry of ads paid for by so-called "dark money’" groups created to intentionally hide who is paying for them. Because dark money groups cannot legally coordinate with candidates’ official campaigns, some have a history of being elastic with the facts, giving their chosen candidates the ability to distance themselves from the deception.

The last few years have demonstrated the fragility of our democracy. We confronted a global pandemic, civil unrest, and extreme political partisanship. Fortunately, state court judges have stepped up during this difficult time to protect the sanctity of our elections and stop radical politicians from taking away our rights and freedoms. We need independent state courts now more than ever.

We also need your help.

If you see an Ohio Supreme Court ad that we have not yet posted and evaluated, please send a copy to cturcer@commoncause.org, and feel free to tell us what you think about it.

Catherine Turcer is executive director of Common Cause Ohio, a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy.

Comments / 5

Related
wchstv.com

Ohio: What to expect on election night

OHIO (AP) — Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The top race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan facing Republican JD Vance for the chance...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill introduced by a Republican lawmaker in Ohio would prohibit schools from enforcing a […] The post Ohio lawmaker proposes prohibition on non-existent vaccine mandate appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio U.S. Senate race may help turn state red, says local analyst

Across the country and here in Ohio, candidates are making their final push to win voter support. WYSO's Kathryn Mobley spoke with University of Dayton Associate Professor Chris Devine. He specializes in American politics and elections. Devine says he's keeping a close eye on Ohio's U.S. Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future

Following a term that saw the U.S. Supreme Court hand off the legality of abortion and other key issues to the states, Ohio courts have never been more decisive. In the coming year, our state Supreme Court could rule on everything from the future of abortion access to the preservation of LGBTQ+ rights and the […] The post As young voters, we have the power to decide Ohio’s future appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada

Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have each made $10,000 donations to […] The post Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Ohio wants to ditch the switch

Could this past weekend be the last time our clocks fall back?. The big picture: The federal Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. It is currently waiting on approval in the House after the Senate passed it earlier this year. Between the lines: Federal law...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
putinbaydaily.com

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Seeks Public Input

Outdoor recreation preferences vary considerably. From fishing, camping, boating, swimming and kayaking to hiking, bicycling, rock=climbing, and hunting, Ohio covers the broad range of outdoor opportunities. Ohio Department of Natural Resources provides access to many of these activities for free or at reasonable rates. Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Fourteen fined in scheme to steal venison from hunters in Ohio

Fourteen people have been ordered to pay fines and restitution of more than $70 thousand in connection with deer poaching scheme in Ohio that involved stealing meat from hunters. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says convictions stem from an investigation into A&E Deer Processing of Gallia County that revealed...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Why are gas prices cheaper in different parts of central Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many Central Ohioans may notice gas stations in certain areas or neighborhoods tend to consistently have cheaper prices than others. Gasbuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said there are a couple reasons. Sometimes, it’s about timing. What day a station buys their gas can...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy