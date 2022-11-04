When is the Mizzou football game? How to watch, stream Missouri vs. Kentucky

Missouri football is back in bowl contention after a tumultuous start to the conference slate, and Saturday presents an opportunity to get one step closer to the postseason.

Not long after the Tigers lost three in a row to open SEC play, Mizzou (4-4 overall, 2-3 in SEC play) has rebounded to win its last two games, including an impressive 23-10 road win at South Carolina last week. The back-to-back wins set the stage for Saturday's showdown with Kentucky (5-3 overall, 2-3 in SEC play) which will go a long way toward determining the Tigers' postseason opportunities.

The Wildcats started their season 4-0 but have since lost three of their last four, including a 44-6 blowout defeat at No. 3 Tennessee last week. The all-time series between Mizzou and Kentucky favors the Wildcats, 8-4, but the two teams are even at one win apiece since coach Eli Drinkwitz arrived in Columbia.

Will Mizzou's winning streak continue, or will Kentucky get back on track? Here's how you can watch Saturday's SEC game.

How to watch, livestream and listen to Mizzou football vs. Kentucky

When: 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Livestream: ESPN+ with cable subscription

Radio: The Varsity Network

What channel is SEC Network?

If you have DirecTV, SEC Network is on channel 611. SEC Network is channel 408 on DISH.