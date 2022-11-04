Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has already led to some major shake-ups at the company. Musk named himself "chief Twit," fired top executives and shared his plans to change the platform's current content moderation and bans. Many fear the changes will allow hate speech and inappropriate content on the platform, and as a result, several celebrities and high profile people have vowed to leave.Musk first announced his plan to buy the company in April. At the time, actor and activist Jameela Jamil, activist Shaun King, comic book writer Erik Larsen, wrestler Mick Foley and others said they would no longer use...

7 DAYS AGO