CBS LA

These are some of the celebrities vowing to leave Twitter

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has already led to some major shake-ups at the company. Musk named himself "chief Twit," fired top executives and shared his plans to change the platform's current content moderation and bans. Many fear the changes will allow hate speech and inappropriate content on the platform, and as a result, several celebrities and high profile people have vowed to leave.Musk first announced his plan to buy the company in April. At the time, actor and activist Jameela Jamil, activist Shaun King, comic book writer Erik Larsen, wrestler Mick Foley and others said they would no longer use...
Fox Business

Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
SlashGear

Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
TechCrunch

Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally

Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
The Jewish Press

Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service

Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
daystech.org

UPDATE 3-Musk’s Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark

Nov 5 (Reuters) – Twitter on Saturday up to date its app in Apple’s App Store to start charging $8 for sought-after blue verify verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first main revision of the social media platform. The change comes per week after Musk took over the...
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
SlashGear

Elon Musk Says Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned, But There's One Exception

Elon Musk seems to have had enough of verified accounts parodying him and sharing mean or oddly funny tweets while pretending to be the billionaire. In a tweet, Musk announced that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Musk argues that the move has something to do with the widespread rollout of account verification.
Gizmodo

Twitter's Ex-Election Head Says the Real Test for Blue Bird Will Be Post-Midterms

Just how ready is Twitter to handle the likely deluge of new election disinformation after Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections? According to one recent exec, it’s not looking good. On Monday afternoon, Twitter’s now-ex head of product management in charge of civic integrity, Edward Perez, told Fast Company in...
