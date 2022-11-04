Read full article on original website
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
These are some of the celebrities vowing to leave Twitter
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has already led to some major shake-ups at the company. Musk named himself "chief Twit," fired top executives and shared his plans to change the platform's current content moderation and bans. Many fear the changes will allow hate speech and inappropriate content on the platform, and as a result, several celebrities and high profile people have vowed to leave.Musk first announced his plan to buy the company in April. At the time, actor and activist Jameela Jamil, activist Shaun King, comic book writer Erik Larsen, wrestler Mick Foley and others said they would no longer use...
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Retained Stake in Company After Elon Musk Acquisition, Filings Show
Dorsey's decision saved the Tesla mogul about $1 billion in his takeover of the social media platform. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is betting that Elon Musk can turn the social platform’s fortunes around. According to securities filings Monday evening, Dorsey opted to roll his ownership stake in the company...
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Elon Musk says Twitter will soon allow users to monetize content, make long-form posts
Twitter will soon allow its users to monetize their own content on the platform in addition to making long-form posts beyond the traditional character limit, CEO Elon Musk announced Saturday. Musk, who took over Twitter in late October, has announced plans for sweeping changes to the company, already firing several...
TechCrunch
Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally
Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
Esther Crawford "appears to be rising in prominence" at Twitter since Elon Musk completed his purchase, The Information reported.
The Jewish Press
Elon Musk Announces Twitter’s $8 Monthly Premium ‘Verified’ Service
Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, announced this week that the social media platform will charge $8 for its premium service, called “Blue.”. The service will include a verified check mark for users who pay the monthly fee, indicating that Twitter has confirmed the account belongs to the person or company it names.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
daystech.org
UPDATE 3-Musk’s Twitter updates app to start charging $8 for blue checkmark
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Twitter on Saturday up to date its app in Apple’s App Store to start charging $8 for sought-after blue verify verification marks, in Elon Musk’s first main revision of the social media platform. The change comes per week after Musk took over the...
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned, But There's One Exception
Elon Musk seems to have had enough of verified accounts parodying him and sharing mean or oddly funny tweets while pretending to be the billionaire. In a tweet, Musk announced that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Musk argues that the move has something to do with the widespread rollout of account verification.
Elon Musk reported to have fired Twitter curation team responsible for tackling misinformation – business live
Twitter has temporarily closed its offices and cut workers’ access to internal systems as it began laying off staff
Gizmodo
Twitter's Ex-Election Head Says the Real Test for Blue Bird Will Be Post-Midterms
Just how ready is Twitter to handle the likely deluge of new election disinformation after Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections? According to one recent exec, it’s not looking good. On Monday afternoon, Twitter’s now-ex head of product management in charge of civic integrity, Edward Perez, told Fast Company in...
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Twitter advertises new $8 verification charge in Apple App Store
Twitter Blue's new $8 monthly subscription for a verification checkmark is being advertised on the Apple App Store after owner Elon Musk said the change will add a new revenue source to the company.
SlashGear
