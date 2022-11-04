Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk’s Takeover on an Organized ‘Trolling Campaign’
UPDATED: Racist trolls are exulting in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and an “organized” cadre of them are flouting the social network’s policies that ban hate speech, according to the company. Instances of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period over the previous average following Musk’s closing on the $44 billion acquisition, according to the Princeton-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks “cyber-social threats.” Responding to the increase in N-word occurrences, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, on Saturday evening posted a thread blaming the hateful conduct on a “trolling campaign.” According to Roth,...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Musk has owned Twitter under a week and big names are already leaving the platform, complaining about a hate surge, and calling for tighter regulation
Elon Musk already faces pushback from celebrities, lawmakers, and advertisers worried about Twitter’s changes.
CNBC Anchor Apologizes for Getting Duped by Twitter Layoff Trolls
A CNBC anchor apologized on Monday after she was trolled into falsely reporting a wave of Twitter layoffs late last week.TechCheck anchor Deirdre Bosa was one of multiple journalists who initially reported that Elon Musk laid off an entire group of data engineers on his first full day as the self-described “Chief Twit.” The reporters cited two men standing outside of Twitter’s headquarters with boxes full of items—one of whom gave his name as “Rahul Ligma,” a reference to a crude joke. Neither of the men were actually ever Twitter employees.“I want to address something that CNBC reported Friday,” Bosa said...
Hollywood hits delete: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sends celebrities to different social media platforms
Sara Bareilles revealed she was leaving Twitter amid Hollywood backlash following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform just days before. "Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out," the Grammy award-winning artist wrote Sunday morning. "See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me."
Elon Musk Tries to Win Advertisers Back by Threatening Them
Elon Musk is threatening to “name and shame” advertisers who have hit pause on Twitter while his takeover of the social media platform sows chaos.The idea, apparently, is that Musk’s fans would boycott those companies until they agree to start funneling ad bucks to Twitter again.General Mills, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Pfizer are among the major corporations that have stopped advertising on Twitter since Musk bought it a week ago for $44 billion.The vast majority of Twitter’s revenue comes from advertising, and the new boss was not happy to see the bottom line drying up.“Twitter has had a massive drop...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover
Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Launching Test Of Rival Social Network
Just in time for Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter for a cool $44 billion.
Conservatives flood Twitter with memes after Musk Twitter takeover: 'Get your own platform'
Meme makers on social media celebrated Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter this week by mocking liberal critics of the purchase.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Impersonators Will Be Banned, But There's One Exception
Elon Musk seems to have had enough of verified accounts parodying him and sharing mean or oddly funny tweets while pretending to be the billionaire. In a tweet, Musk announced that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended." Musk argues that the move has something to do with the widespread rollout of account verification.
The Twitter manager who went viral for sleeping on the floor of company HQ survived Elon Musk's layoffs
Esther Crawford "appears to be rising in prominence" at Twitter since Elon Musk completed his purchase, The Information reported.
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Elon Musk reported to have fired Twitter curation team responsible for tackling misinformation – business live
Twitter has temporarily closed its offices and cut workers’ access to internal systems as it began laying off staff
americanmilitarynews.com
Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter
Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
CNBC
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's new owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
'Elon Musk Wanted to Buy My ElonJet Twitter Account—I've Named My Price'
In November, 2021, I received a private message from Elon Musk on Twitter, asking me to take down my Twitter account. The account, ElonJet, tracks the whereabouts of Musk's private jet. It currently has almost 500k followers. Musk offered me $5k to take it down, but for the amount of...
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0