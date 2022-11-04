A CNBC anchor apologized on Monday after she was trolled into falsely reporting a wave of Twitter layoffs late last week.TechCheck anchor Deirdre Bosa was one of multiple journalists who initially reported that Elon Musk laid off an entire group of data engineers on his first full day as the self-described “Chief Twit.” The reporters cited two men standing outside of Twitter’s headquarters with boxes full of items—one of whom gave his name as “Rahul Ligma,” a reference to a crude joke. Neither of the men were actually ever Twitter employees.“I want to address something that CNBC reported Friday,” Bosa said...

