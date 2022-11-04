ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
townandstyle.com

Assistance League of St. Louis |Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz

[What] Assistance League of St. Louis, Imagine! Puttin’ on the Glitz. [Where] Doubletree by Hilton, Chesterfield. [Why] Imagine! is the largest single fundraiser for Assistance League of St. Louis, an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to provide programs and services to the underserved in the St. Louis community. [Who] President Pam Bogosian, President-Elect Denise McKibben, Event Co-Chairs Pat Ward and Mary Calcaterra. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, live and silent auction.
Awesome 92.3

You Might Attend A Wedding Or Concert At This New St. Louis Event Space

St. Louis' new event space and concert hall The Hawthorn celebrated their grand opening on Thursday night, November 3. The event featured local vendors, free food and drink, and live music from Mvstermind and DJ Mahf. The big news is you may very well be attending a wedding or concert at the venue located on Washington Avenue five minutes from The Gateway Arch.
KMOV

Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes

(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
momcollective.com

Alton: A Food Tour to Savor

Dining out in Alton, IL just got easier, thanks to these recommendations!. It started as a simple question, “Where can you eat in Alton?” And as I started rattling off my list of favorite things all around town, it dawned on me you could work through Alton one course at a time. So let’s begin:
FOX2Now

Grand opening of Heaterz Chicken in downtown Kirkwood Sunday, Nov. 6

ST. LOUIS – Heaterz Chicken is bringing the authentic hot Nashville chicken sandwich experience to St. Louis. The grand opening of the local franchise’s third location is happening Sunday, November 6. It’s next to PJ’s Tavern in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. The grand opening will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day.
laduenews.com

Explore this charming renovation of a 1950s-era home in Ladue

Stepping past the blooming white hydrangea bushes, between the large white columns, underneath the second-floor balcony and through the door of the white-brick Southern-style Colonial house, a visitor quickly concludes that Amy Studebaker’s Ladue home is a designer’s dream. However, it’s just as equally well-lived and well-loved as it is picture-perfect.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

How to Tell if Someone Isn't From St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they lock their car doors. Or they don't worship the Red Rocker. Or they make a face at dinner when you ask them to pass a "fark."
photonews247.com

Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis

The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
