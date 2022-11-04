Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Six-day window used for final WVU football home game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer to host Virginia Tech in first round of NCAA Tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and ending its lengthy streak of consecutive appearances — WVU women’s soccer is back in the field of 64. West Virginia will face Virginia Tech in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The...
WTRF
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
WTRF
WVU presses its way to win in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In some ways, the season opener for WVU men’s basketball was a blast from the past. It also could be very revealing about how Bob Huggins’ current unit, which he believes will excel on defense, will operate this season. In their 76-58 win over...
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer to meet TCU in Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team vies for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, as it prepares to take on No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
WTRF
Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
WTRF
LIVE GAME LOG: WVU football at Iowa State
West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of...
WTRF
Cyclones tear through WVU in Ames
Cyclones smother Mountaineers to push them to the bottom of the Big 12. West Virginia football falls to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference after Iowa State trounced the Mountaineers 31-14 inside the Cyclones’ Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State’s top-ranked defense stifled the Mountaineer offense, holding...
WTRF
West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
WTRF
GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames
West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
voiceofmotown.com
Source: Very Interesting 24-48 Hours Ahead at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is a very good chance that we have seen the last of Neal Brown on the sidelines at West Virginia University. According to people that I’ve spoken to, it’s very unlikely that Neal Brown will be the head coach when West Virginia hosts the Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday.
FOX Sports
No. 7 TCU stays unbeaten, but misses chance to make point to CFP committee
When the College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its initial set of rankings on Tuesday, many felt surprised to see undefeated TCU sitting at No. 7 behind Alabama, Clemson and several others. "We're looking for a balanced team, offense and defense," said committee chairman and NC State athletic director Boo...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Iowa State game
West Virginia found itself in some familiar situations in a foreign place. The offense was scoreless again in the first quarter on the road and Iowa State produced another double-digit deficit. Just when it looked really bad, it actually got worse. Tonight's episode isn't difficult to preview. Neal Brown needed to make a statement, and he sure made one. The fourth-year head coach's job is definitely on the line. What do the Mountaineers -- the coaches, the players, the administrators -- do now? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WTRF
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (AP)Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl...
Road to Wheeling begins now, matchups and game times released
WHEELING, WV (WVNS) — The regular season is over and now it is time for teams to tackle the postseason and make their run to Wheeling. Checkout the matchups and game times. AAA #12 Princeton at #5 George Washington – Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 P.M. #15 Woodrow Wilson at #2 Huntington Highlanders – Friday, Nov. […]
WTRF
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
voiceofmotown.com
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
WTRF
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
The Big Reds advance to round three of playoffs
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–Ohio high school football playoffs continue with round two. Last week Bellaire beat the Northmor Golden Knights 54-27. They host once again facing Worthington Christain. Worthington Christian is coached by former Steeler Jeff Hartings and former Bellaire quarterback Chad Magistro. Ray Ray Pettigrew started things off for Bellaire and scored the […]
Linsly Wins 3A OVAC Championship
MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Linsly completed their regular season with a 31-20 win over Morgantown to give them the OVAC 3A Championship. The Cadets finished the season with a 9-1 mark, playing nine of the ten games on the road. It’s the Cadets 10th OVAC title, first since 2017.
Comments / 0