Clark County, NV

Clark County Clerk to reopen passport acceptance facility

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County Clerk is reopening its passport acceptance facility.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 6, the Clark County Clerk is reopening its passport acceptance facility at the Marriage License Bureau in the Regional Justice Center.

Appointments are required and must be scheduled for each person applying for a passport. Appointment times are available Sunday through Thursday evenings, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and will be in 15-minute blocks.

Appointments for passports can be booked online here .

There is a $35 fee to Clark County to accept a passport application, additional fees also apply for the State Department to process the application.

Currently, it can take up to six to nine weeks for the Clerk’s Office to take passport applications and send them to the State Department for processing.

Applicants can pay an additional fee of $60 to expedite the processing. Expedited processing is currently estimated to take three to five weeks.

Information on the documents needed and how to apply may be found here.

Comments / 1

