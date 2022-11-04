ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

BOLO: Glynn County police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4aK4_0iy8KmJg00

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County police are asking the public to be on the lookout.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Rodriguez Lamont Hamilton is currently wanted on felony malice murder, criminal attempt-murder and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Hamilton is 28 years of age. He’s six foot two inches tall, weighs 193 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If contact is made, police are asking that you contact 911 or dial the department’s direct number at 912-554-3645 immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0dI7_0iy8KmJg00

Comments / 6

Related
truecrimedaily

Quinton Simon case: Investigators sift through landfill as search for missing toddler continues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- Police and other law enforcement officials are continuing to search a landfill for a missing toddler, Quinton Simon, who disappeared a month ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Chatham County Police Department said personnel with the department and the FBI are looking through the landfill in what has become the "most far-reaching investigation" in the police department’s history. They have reportedly searched for "thousands of hours" and believe that "everything still points to Quinton being recovered in the landfill."
Action News Jax

1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night. According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Man killed, woman wounded in double shooting in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – A man was killed and a woman was wounded Wednesday in a double shooting in Glynn County, police said. According to the Glynn County Police Department, a driver flagged down officers in the area of Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Officials lift evacuation order after fires contained at Glynn County chemical plant

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant caught fire Monday morning in Glynn County, which prompted evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant at Colonel’s Island was evacuated and multiple explosions were reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick. Both […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan. The driver […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Explosions, massive fire at Symrise Plant in Brunswick, firefighter injured

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen accused of shooting, killing another in mid-September

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Sept. 17. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another teen in mid-September in Midtown Savannah. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old J.T. Sidney Deloach in Hinesville, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said. Police charged Deloach with murder and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
First Coast News

Unsolved | The disappearance, murder of Linda Anderson

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An old picture captures the moment detectives gathered around the remains of a woman off the side of Interstate 10 in 1987. "She was wrapped up in a mattress and blanket and had string and tape wrapped around her," describes Detective Charity Rose with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy