wibqam.com
Potential murder-suicide investigation underway
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On November 5th, two people were found dead in a Vigo County home. Just after 9:30 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were called to 1859 Oakridge Parkway North. The two dead were identified as 69-year-old Bernard Myles and...
WTHI
Vigo County Sheriff's Office investigating a murder-suicide
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a murder-suicide in a local subdivision. This is at the Oak Ridge Parkway subdivision in the southern part of the county. Few details are known at this time, but officials say there will be more information released...
WTHI
Arrest made after a man was accused of flashing a gun at Sarah Scott Middle School basketball game
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have made an arrest following a Thursday night incident at a Vigo County middle school. Officers arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute. The incident happened Thursday night at Sarah Scott Middle School after a basketball game. The team was playing Woodrow Wilson Middle School.
wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
wbiw.com
Fox Construction of Bloomington awarded bid for new Bedford Police Department construction
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission awarded the bid for construction of the new police station to Fox Construction from Bloomington Thursday. The new building will allow for growth, expansion and address safety concerns, increasing from 7,000 square feet, to 13,000 square feet. The bid from Fox Construction was...
WTHI
One dead following crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a crash in southeastern Knox County. The crash happened around 6:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 50 and Robinson Road. This is between Vincennes and Wheatland. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a car driven by Robert...
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion
Owen County Detectives are investigating a home invasion that resulted in the homeowner’s death. The incident happened on Wednesday night in the area of US 231 and North Cataract Road. Gilardo Garcia Salinas called 911 just before 8:15 that evening to report the breakin. Salinas and his wife reportedly confronted two suspects and gunfire was exchanged before police arrived on the scene. When officers got to the home, they found Salinas outside of the house with serious injuries. First aid was provided but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post ask for Detective Ian Matthews.
‘Total shock’: Father of IU student shot and killed in NYC speaks on killer’s bail
NEW YORK — The father of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020 is now speaking out against the New York judicial system and the bail set for his son’s accused killer. 20-year-old Ethan Williams of Indianapolis was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood when he […]
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington UPS Store Friday
A car crashed into The UPS Store on 885 S. College Mall Road in Bloomington around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, shattering the front store glass. Earlier this year on April 8, a car drove into the same store, shattering the other side of the front store glass. . In a statement...
wibqam.com
88th annual Clothe-A-Child Drive announced
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The 88th Annual Clothe-A-Child Drive is underway as the Noon Optimist Club partners with local community members and organizations to prepare for this year’s event. Working closely with the Terre Haute Clothes Closet, and Vigo County teachers, the Noon Optimist Club is providing...
Clay Community Schools will add its own police dept.
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools is taking steps forward to increase its safety by having its own law enforcement on campus. The Clay Community Schools Board of Trustees adopted a resolution at a board meeting in October that allows the school corporation to have its own police department. The officers would be employed […]
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Accident in Vincennes
At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle fatal accident at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Rd. in Knox County. Vehicle 1 was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of vehicle 2, where the two vehicles collided. Driver 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene. Driver 2 was transported to Good Sam with minor injuries. Robert J. Horton of Wheatland is the deceased driver, and Andrea Brown of Washington was reported to only have minor injuries.
German shepherds rescued from Indiana breeder begin finding forever homes
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Putnam County Animal Care gave a heartwarming update this week about more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in early September. Investigators found two dead dogs and rescued 33 others that were severely malnourished from a German shepherd breeding business Sept....
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: Brush Fire Turns to Structure Fire
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Friday:. Monroe County, Indiana, November 4, 2022 – MFD responded to a structure fires this. afternoon that originated as a brush fire. Monroe Fire Protection District was dispatched to a structure fire in the 4400 block of S Garrison. Chapel...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute Catholic Charities calls for community donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities has begun to collect donations for its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser from now until Nov 10. As the community continues to face an increase in food costs, as well as general inflation, many residents in the Wabash Valley are in need of help. Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank will host the 34th annual Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Linton, Sullivan fans describe their storied rivalry
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A bitter rivalry made its way to the sectional championship on Friday. Linton and Sullivan squared off at Sullivan High School where the winner would earn a sectional title. Previously, Linton was in a lower division than Sullivan and was bumped up this year. Longtime Sullivan fan Dusty Arnett took note […]
wamwamfm.com
Jeep vs Semi Accident Near HWY 50 in Washington
A Jeep-Semi accident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m. at E. US. Highway 50 and LT. Tony Jones Dr. No injuries were reported in the police report, and only minor damages occurred.
WTHI
Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosts chicken dinner
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some of our local heroes were honored on Saturday. The Sons of American Veterans Post 222 hosted a big chicken dinner!. It was to show appreciation for our service men and women. The sons served up chicken thighs, homemade mac and cheese, green beans, corn,...
WTHI
Construction set to start on new 12 Points library branch
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction will soon begin at a new branch of the Vigo County Public Library. The library recently bought a building in 12 Points. On Thursday, we got an inside look at the new branch. Contractors have been touring the building. The library will take bids...
