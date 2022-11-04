Read full article on original website
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
macaronikid.com
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area
Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
power98fm.com
Charlotte-Area Restaurants Treating Veterans To Meals On November 11
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th, and it’s a day to show our gratitude for the service of so many dedicated men and women in the U.S. military. Some local restaurants will be offering free meals to veterans on that day, including the restaurants of Mac’s Hospitality Group.
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour. The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end
This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
umc.org
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference
United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
WFAE.org
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
WBTV
CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
WBTV
Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte. The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way was closed as crews worked to clean up the area, but all lanes have since reopened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the crash around 11:17 a.m....
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
Subtropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas and is expected to move over Florida by the middle of the week. It should track up the east coast by the end of the week.
North Carolina Man 'Started Hollering' After Winning $500,000 Lottery Prize
The lucky winner was at work when he learned he won the massive prize.
