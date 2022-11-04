ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

PHOTOS: East Lincoln rolls in first-round win over Ashe County

DENVER – Quarterback Tyler Mizzell had five total touchdowns and East Lincoln continued its undefeated season with a breezy 51-6 win over Ashe County Friday, Nov. 4., in the first round o the 3A playoffs. The 4-seed Mustangs (11-0) scored 27 points in the first quarter, two of Mizzell's touchdown passes of 55 and 54 yards to Keandre Walker. East will host 13-seed Tuscola next Friday. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Nov. 4, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another Friday night is here, it's still football season, so that means WCNC Charlotte has yet another edition of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, we bring you some of the best highlights from high school football games in the Charlotte area. From touchdowns and big tackles to crowds going wild, the WCNC Sports team has you covered!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Livingstone beats JC Smith in overtime to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It took overtime, but in the end, the Blue Bears of Livingstone beat the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith to claim the 130th Commemorative Classic. It is black college football’s oldest rivalry as the first match up happen on December 27, 1892. Smith, which was called Biddle University back then, won that first game.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX Carolina

Clemson clinches spot in ACC Conference Championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson will return to the ACC Conference Championship game after clinching the Atlantic Division. No. 20 Syracuse lost to Pittsburgh 19-9, eliminating the Orange from playing for the Conference Championship game. Clemson had a streak of six consecutive appearances in the conference title game that...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
macaronikid.com

14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area

Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music superstar Shania Twain is coming to the Tar Heel State in 2023. The ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ singer will stop in Charlotte on June 28, 2023, during her Queen of Me tour. The concert will be held at the PNC Music Pavilion at 7:30 and will take place […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Catawba Two Kings Casino hasn’t satisfied federal regulators as investigation nears end

This summer, Catawba Indian Nation leaders said a federal investigation into its business dealings for the tribe’s Two Kings Casino was a “standard review.”. But documents pertaining to the investigation show the National Indian Gaming Commission has had substantial concerns about the legality of the Catawba business agreements for more than a year.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
umc.org

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference

United Methodists to Meet in Charlotte for Worldwide Conference. Nashville, Tenn.: The Commission on the General Conference announced today that the 2024 United Methodist General Conference will be held April 23 – May 3, 2024, at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The Commission selected Charlotte as the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park

Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team responding to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is at the scene of a barricaded subject. According to police, the SWAT team is assisting officers on Credenza Road in west Charlotte. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they work to de-escalate the situation peacefully. Download the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte. The area of Johnson Road and Ballantyne Village Way was closed as crews worked to clean up the area, but all lanes have since reopened. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the crash around 11:17 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC

