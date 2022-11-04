ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efe29_0iy8K7PG00

Imagine driving on the highway, going about 65 miles per hour, and out of nowhere a rock or brick comes crashing down on your car.

It’s scary. It can be deadly. And state police say it’s happening here in Erie.

Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect or suspects.

Police are looking into finding those responsible for five different incidents since October 31, and they are sure to face serious consequences.

PSP investigating bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie County interstates

According to Pennsylvania State Police, suspects are throwing bricks and bags of rocks from overpasses at cars traveling on Interstates 79 and 90.

There have been five incidents at locations, including the Lake Pleasant Road overpass on Interstate 90; Millfair Road overpass on Interstate 90; and Old State Road overpass on Interstate 79.

“It’s a misdemeanor of the first degree when striking an occupied vehicle that is on the roadway,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, public information officer. “As of right now, obviously you have people that were struck with them, their vehicles were damaged and they’re shaken up. They’re probably not going to be able to drive under an overpass with out looking up now without thinking ‘is something going to come down on my vehicle.’ Thankfully there were no injuries reported at the time.”

However, if injuries are involved, charges are much more severe than a misdemeanor.

Man arrested for firing shotgun at roommate in Millcreek

We reached out to a local attorney to learn more about the consequences.

“If someone is injured or killed, the perpetrators will be responsible for whatever that crime is, up to and including murder,” said Eric Purchase, attorney.

Purchase added the financial responsibilities that could come from something like this could follow you throughout your whole life.

“These perpetrators need to understand that what they’re doing isn’t a joke, it isn’t a ruse. They’re putting people in serious risk of harm, significant harm. It’s very unlikely that if they hit somebody it will only be property damage.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

State police want the public to know that they’re doing everything they can to stop this so that people can continue to travel safely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 6

msgrove
3d ago

I have seen stories of people seriously maimed and even killed by rocks thrown from the overpass. I hope these individuals get caught

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Missing Gannon student found, drowned after kayaking incident

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County have report a Gannon student who was reported missing this weekend has drowned. Kevin Niako, 19, was reported missing after a kayaking incident on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, Niako’s kayak flipped around 6 p.m., and he was not wearing a life vest. Niako […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Providing False Name During Traffic Stop Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who allegedly provided a false name during a traffic stop in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 53-year-old Earl W. Breckenridge is scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, at 11:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charge:
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Police: Man Points Pistol at Teen Girl in Amish Buggy

ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident in which an unknown man pointed a pistol at a teen girl in Amish buggy on Wednesday afternoon in Rome Township. Corry-based State Police say the incident occurred around 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jerid Michael Cochran, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 1.
CLARION, PA
YourErie

Erie veterans’ coat drive delayed due to vehicle accident

An effort to keep veterans warm this winter has been delayed. Following the Veterans Parade, a coat giveaway was planned at the Erie VA Medical Center where businesses have donated 2,500 coats. The organizer of the veterans’ parade said the semi-truck carrying the coats was hit while on the way to the medical center. She […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Outlaw BBQ to add new location in Millcreek Twp.

A local barbeque company is expanding and opening a new location in Millcreek Township. Outlaw Barbeque is expanding, opening another location on West Lake Road. The company opened its first location on West 38th Street on Elmwood Avenue. One pit master said they’ve had a tremendous response from the community. She added that they spread […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy