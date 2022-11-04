From Big Tech to social media to retail, a growing number of companies are trying to build the “Super App” that seven in 10 consumers say they want. In a perfect world, this one-stop-shop digital doorway would have banking, savings, credit, retirement and payments all in one spot. Some of them, like the WeChat-based version Elon Musk says he wants to build on the foundation of Twitter, would roll in social media and a trove of personal and marketing data that would come with it.

3 DAYS AGO