Can Crypto Help Win the Super App War?
From Big Tech to social media to retail, a growing number of companies are trying to build the “Super App” that seven in 10 consumers say they want. In a perfect world, this one-stop-shop digital doorway would have banking, savings, credit, retirement and payments all in one spot. Some of them, like the WeChat-based version Elon Musk says he wants to build on the foundation of Twitter, would roll in social media and a trove of personal and marketing data that would come with it.
FinTech IPO Index Down 2.7% as Opendoor and Upstart Cut Staff
The ranks are thinning at FinTech firms. In a week that’s seen its share of earnings announcements and a fourth rate hike from the Federal Reserve, a spate of layoffs also rocked the sector, including a few members of the FinTech IPO Index. The cuts are a response to...
Coinbase Loses Half Billion Dollars and Half Million Customers in Q3
Coinbase reported another brutal earnings miss in the third quarter of 2022, losing $545 million and missing earnings targets by a little and revenue by a lot. The Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange has seen its revenue cut in half from Q3 2021, with the current quarter’s revenue of $590 million well below the $654 million analysts predicted, according to CNBC. Coinbase share price is down about 70% from its November 2021 all-time-high.
DraftKings Gains Players as It Adds Jurisdictions and Features
Digital sports entertainment and gaming company DraftKings is gaining players as well as more spending from its existing players as it expands to new jurisdictions and adds new features. “DraftKings had a very strong third quarter,” DraftKings Co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Jason Robins said Friday (Nov. 4)...
JPMorgan Team Reports Two-Thirds Drop in VC Funding for Crypto Sector
Venture capital (VC) funding for the cryptocurrency sector has dropped by more than two-thirds compared to 2021, a team of J.P. Morgan Chase strategists reportedly said. This drop in funding to the current pace of about $10 billion a year signals that the sector’s slump may continue, Bloomberg reported.
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Santander UK to Limit Customers’ Payments to Crypto Exchanges
Noting that it can be risky to invest in cryptocurrency, British bank Santander UK has announced that it will begin limiting the amounts its customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges. The restrictions will begin Nov. 15 and will be applied to payments that the bank identifies as going to crypto...
African eCommerce Platform Jumia Shuffles Leadership Team
African eCommerce platform Jumia is appointing a new acting CEO and executive board. The company revealed their plans to restructure the executive team, along with the news that co-founders and co-CEOs Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec were stepping down, in a Monday (Nov. 7) press release. According to the release,...
Payments Localization, BNPL and Cross-Border Drive PayU’s 3-Year Roadmap
In economic crises, companies often reflexively clamp down on new product and market development, when in many cases such times can be exploited as springboards to growth. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Executive Insight Series: The Next Three Years,” PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki talked about the payments service provider’s (PSP) own journey to expand into high-growth emerging markets, and what investments will best serve its clients on a three-year timeline.
CFPB Seeks $1B+ in Fines From Wells Fargo
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) wants Wells Fargo to pay more than $1 billion for alleged mistreatment of customers, a settlement that would surpass the agency’s record … last set by Wells Fargo. That’s according to a Friday (Nov. 4) report from Bloomberg News, citing people familiar...
Where Today’s Receipt Data Falls Short for FIs and FinTechs
“Receipt level data is the Holy Grail of data.”. Wil Schobeiri, chief technology officer at Banyan, told PYMNTS that stock keeping unit (SKU)-level information — digested by merchants and banks and disseminated to consumers on their statements and banking apps — acts as the glue that brings merchants, banks and customers together.
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Truist Foundry Launches to Develop New Products and Experiences
Building upon its May acquisition of gamified mobile finance app Long Game, Truist has launched an innovation division that it said will function as “a startup within the bank.”. The new Truist Foundry’s foundational team joins the bank from Long Game and will work with other members of the...
Web3 Firm Reltime Launches Embedded Finance Platform
Web3 financial ecosystem Reltime has launched an embedded finance platform that enables companies to offer their customers fully compliant, real-time financial services. The new FastTrack to Embedded Finance platform is designed for firms that have a large customer base, including telecom operators, financial services providers that focus on specific target groups, neobanks, gaming and virtual sports metaverse companies, supermarket chains, shopping malls and eCommerce firms, Reltime said in a Monday (Nov. 7) press release.
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Crypto Firm Donations Increase as Midterms Approach
Cryptocurrency firms have drastically stepped up their political donations as the U.S. midterm elections approach, hoping a new Congress can offer some protection from increased government regulations. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Nov. 5), crypto companies and their workers have made $73 million in campaign contributions this...
Virgin Money Accredited Under UK's General Export Facility Program
Financial service firm Virgin Money has joined the English government’s General Export Facility (GEF), opening up access to financial support to the company’s business clients at a time when the U.K. is dealing with crushing cost-of-living pressures. “GEF was launched in March 2021 and is designed to provide...
How Finance Teams Spend 42% of Their Time
Tracking non-payroll spending is a widely known drain on company’s time and resources to the point where getting this niche, costly corner of the accounts payables process under control has become a top mission for many businesses. In a PYMNTS “On the Agenda” conversation, Airbase Vice President of Business...
Meta Reportedly Preparing to Lay Off Thousands
Facebook owner Meta is reportedly set to begin massive layoffs this week, a first at that scale in the company’s history and the latest in a spate of job cuts in the tech sector. According to a Sunday (Nov. 6), Wall Street Journal report, sources familiar with the matter...
