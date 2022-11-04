ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

2 Mid-Del Middle Schools remote on Friday

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 3 days ago

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Del-City Middle School and Midwest City Middle School are shifting to remote learning on Friday, November 4.

According to Mid-Del School District, the cause for remote learning is due to a large number of staff and student absences.

The shift to remote learning only affect two schools in the district, all other schools will continue with in-person classes.

Mid-Del School District released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the shift.

“Good afternoon – This is a message from Mid-Del Schools. Due to a large number of staff and student absences at Midwest City Middle School and Del City Middle School, we are shifting from in-person classes to remote learning on Friday, November 4. This shift only affects two schools in the district. All other Mid-Del campuses will continue with in-person learning. Students will be able to access their assignments through Canvas, and teachers will be available to help them throughout the school day.”

Mid-Del School District
