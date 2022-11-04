Read full article on original website
'Love Is Blind's Raven Tells Nancy She Doesn't Want Her F-ckboy via TikTok
Raven Ross from Netflix‘s Love Is Blind was not a fan favorite at first, but in just four weeks, she’s found love and won us over. Her latest run on TikTok since the drama with Bartise, SK and Nancy, has been equally comedic and truthfully, petty as f-ck.
Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Piggy Lou to the Family
Justin and Hailey Bieber have added a new member to their family, and it’s a much fluffier addition than you might expect. The couple recently adopted a new dog named Piggy Lou, who made her Instagram debut on Halloween. Hailey shared a picture of Piggy Lou dressed up in a sweet piggy outfit, and announced that Lou would be “Oscar’s new baby sister.” The Biebers welcomed Oscar into their family back in 2018, now making them the proud parents of two little pups.
Prepare for Winter With Moon Boot x Stranger Things’ Collaboration
Bracing ourselves for winter, Italian heritage brand Moon Boot has partnered with Stranger Things, releasing a collaborative collection of upside down-proof footwear. The limited-edition capsule includes three signature styles as high top silhouettes arrive in black and khaki, alongside the Low in the familiar onyx shade. The hit Netflix series is famously set in 1986, so naturally the footwear drop merges its Y2K silhouette with the show’s iconic era, bearing the series’ haunting iconography comprised of the parallel universe’s suffocating vines.
Twitter Could Start Charging Users to DM Famous People
Twitter is going through all kinds of changes after Elon Musk bought the company for $44 billion USD. The social media platform recently laid off roughly half of its workforce, while forcing its employees to work over 84 hours a week. Shortly after Musk shared he would start charging people $20 USD a month for verification on the app, the company’s latest update could soon include charging its users to message celebrities or “Very Important Tweeters.”
Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage
Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
TikTok Says You Need to Apply Foundation With Your Hands for a Flawless Base — And It’s True
Many beauty enthusiasts will tell you they prefer applying foundation with their hands to get the best coverage and flawless base. However, this beauty editor begs to differ, but the beauty side of TikTok agrees and stands by this theory. Liquid products are generally messy, and when you’re wearing a...
Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad Finally Confront Each Other About 'Laguna Beach' Drama
We’re finally going back to the beginning. The upcoming episode of Kristen Cavallari and Stephen Colletti‘s Laguna Beach-inspired podcast, Back to the Beach, features a very unexpected, special guest: Lauren Conrad. During the MTV series, which aired from 2004 to 2006, Cavallari and Conrad seemingly did not get...
Digital Goes Physical With Azuki and AMBUSH's First Fashion Collaboration
Azuki and AMBUSH have joined forces to release their first-ever, limited-edition capsule collection. Inspired by traditional craftsmanship, the collaboration merges AMBUSH’s signature minimalistic design with Azuki’s Web3 culture influences. Highlights from the four-piece collection include two hoodies and two necklaces, enabled with physically backed token technology. Developed by...
Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You
On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
UPDATE: Phoebe Bridgers Allegedly Engaged to Pandemic Crush Paul Mescal
UPDATE (November 6, 2022): After the announcement broke, Mescal’s publicist reached out to Hypebae to state The Guardian’s comment has not been confirmed by Mescal himself. The original interview has since been amended. Indie musician Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged. Mescal became...
Billionaire Boys Club Gives Back With Limited Edition Candle
Pharrell Williams is giving back through Billionaire Boys Club as the thoughtful streetwear brand is teaming up with Frères Branchiaux Candles. Founded by the Gill Brothers, Frères Branchiaux Candles are made with love as they are all hand poured in small batches, hand packaged and carefully curated in their warehouse. 10% of the homegrown brand’s annual profits are donated to homeless shelters nationwide.
Former Child and Teen Star Aaron Carter Dies at Age 34
Aaron Carter died on Saturday, November 5. The singer was found dead in his Lancaster, CA home. According to TMZ, Carter was found in his bathroom. At 11 a.m., a 911 call was made claiming “that a male had drowned in the tub.” Additionally, law enforcement officials have confirmed that a death occurred in the vicinity.
Rihanna Compares Her Experience With Motherhood To Tripping on Acid
Rihanna welcomed a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May, and she’s finally opening about about motherhood, which has been a trip, according to her. When asked about what has surprised her the most about being a parent, Rihanna gave some insight on her personal experience. “The beginning, it’s like you’re tripping [on] acid every day. It’s wild, trippy as hell,” she told Access, recalling on how hormones have a certain effect on a woman’s body after giving birth.
Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown Are Working on a Secret Project
Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown might be working together on a musical collaboration. Last week, the Stranger Things star made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing her friendship with the singer. “You connected with Mariah Carey?” the show’s host asked the actor, responding to her story about the two connecting after Carey’s son was seen with a pumpkin carved into the shape of Eleven, Brown’s character on Stranger Things. “Yeah, Mimi,” the 18-year-old said, sharing that the two text and call each other on the regular. “We have sung together, yeah… like in her studio, sung together,” she teased a potential collaboration with the pop diva.
Gen Z Swoons Over Anne Hathaway and Italian Scammer Ex-Boyfriend
Although the trend of celebrity worship is coming to an end, sometimes it’s nice to hear that celebrity couples are just as chaotic as we are. Ironically, Twitter just discovered a TikTok revealing Anne Hathaway‘s scammer ex-lover and they’re eating it up. Hathaway, who was then a...
Kim Kardashian and Ye Are Apparently Back on Speaking Terms
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly back on speaking terms, after the pair were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game. Held at SoFi Stadium on November 5, the former husband and wife were seen to be calmly making conversation as they showed support for Saint, a pretty stark contrast from the situation they were in a month ago. Pictures shared by TMZ showed Kardashian and West on the sidelines alongside their daughter North West.
Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy
Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...
Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Justin Bieber Breakup
Selena Gomez recently spoke about her breakup from Justin Bieber, who she dated on-and-off for about six years. The pair officially split in 2018, and eventually, Bieber ended up marrying model Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber.) Gomez spoke about the split in her recent Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My...
Hilary Duff Shares Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter
Former child star Aaron Carter passed away on November 5. 911 was reportedly alerted that “a male had drowned in the tub,” according to TMZ. Since news of Carter’s death broke, numerous friends and celebrities have been sharing their tributes on social media. Hilary Duff, who once dated Carter and had him appear on an episode of Lizzie McGuire, was one of the first to pay her respects on Instagram.
BLACKPINK's Rosé Keeps It Chic in Black Dress at LACMA Art and Film Gala
BLACKPINK member Rosé is staying busy this fall season — the K-pop star, who is currently on the North American leg of her group’s BORN PINK world tour, made a quick stop in Los Angeles to attend the 11th annual LACMA Art and Film Gala. The 25-year-old...
