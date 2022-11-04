ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Nick Aldis Says He’s Exiting The NWA

Nick Aldis is parting ways with the NWA, where he has largely served as the in-ring face of the promotion since 2017. According to PWInsider, Aldis announced during a subscriber-only Instagram video that he has given his notice to the NWA, where he is set to compete next week at NWA Hard Times 3.
George South Challenges Nick Gage To Match At WrestleCade

George South is looking for a clash with Nick Gage at WrestleCade later this month. WrestleCade posted a new video online in with South issues a challenge to the GCW World Champion for a hardcore match at the November 27th show. Gage has yet to respond to the challenge for...
WWE Announces Live Event Schedule Through End of March

WWE has announced their live event schedule that will run through March of 2023. Fightful reports that an ad during Saturday’s Crown Jewel event unveiled the company’s schedule for live events up to and including the first of April, and you can see the full schedule below. The...
