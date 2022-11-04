ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WashingtonExaminer

Alaska's GOP U.S. Senate candidates blame Biden for inflation

(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Inflation Reduction Act and her Republican opponent also pointed fingers at the Biden administration for record-high inflation in debate held Thursday night. Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro fielded questions from moderators and the public in the last...
ALASKA STATE
HuffPost

Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
INDIANA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
KCCI.com

Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race

Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
IOWA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Shares Clip Saying DeSantis Would Be No Match for Him in 2024

As he battles investigations on multiple fronts, and steep fundraising losses, former President Donald Trump still found time Wednesday to stoke his brewing rivalry with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote “I AGREE” above a video clip he shared of Megyn Kelly dismissing DeSantis’ potential 2024 bid. In the video, Kelly said she believes DeSantis wouldn’t have enough support from MAGA-land if Trump decided to run, saying those supporters would “never cross Trump for him.” “I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that. He can’t. You really think the hardcore MAGA is gonna abandon Trump for DeSantis? They’re not. They like DeSantis, but they don’t think it’s his turn,” she said. Kelly added that she thinks diehard MAGA fans think Trump is “entitled” to another shot. “DeSantis has got to either be crowned by Trump or he shouldn’t run. You won’t win over Trump. I’ll stand by that,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
CNN

Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office

CNN — President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 – down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

White House tears into Republicans while avoiding Trump political question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on former President Donald Trump moving closer to a third presidential bid, citing the Hatch Act, but took the opportunity to elaborate on the "very stark” choices between Democrats and Republicans in the midterm elections. “Because we know what congressional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGLO News

Grassley joins Republican fly-around during Mason City Airport stop Monday

MASON CITY — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has joined a group of Republicans running for statewide office flying to campaign rallies in eight different cities today. “Like the governor and everybody else up here, we don’t take your vote for granted,” Grassley said, “so in a humble way, I ask for your vote.”
MASON CITY, IA
The Hill

On The Money — Five things to know about the economy before voting

Tonight, we’re giving you a cheat sheet to five key things voters should know about the economy before heading to the polls tomorrow. We’ll also look at the recent dive in the wholesale price of used cars, a record drop in consumer confidence in the housing market, and more.
BBC

Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state

Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
GEORGIA STATE

