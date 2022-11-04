Read full article on original website
Alaska's GOP U.S. Senate candidates blame Biden for inflation
(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the Inflation Reduction Act and her Republican opponent also pointed fingers at the Biden administration for record-high inflation in debate held Thursday night. Murkowski, Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro fielded questions from moderators and the public in the last...
Obama says ‘we’d have a very different Supreme Court’ if Democrats had kept the Senate in 2014
Former President Obama on Saturday said that the makeup of the Supreme Court would be very different if Democrats had held onto the Senate in the 2014 midterms, laying out the importance of this midterm cycle, particularly on the future of reproductive rights. “If we had kept the Senate in...
Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key principle of democracy: “When you lose, you accept the outcome.”. The Biden administration official was asked by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” about the alarming number of Republican candidates who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
President Biden said during a Tuesday speech that the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains a "right to privacy." Biden made the comment during a speech at the "Restore Roe" rally sponsored by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. "There's a thing called the Ninth Amendment that says there's a right...
Chuck Grassley and Mike Franken running in Iowa's US Senate race
Seven term senator Chuck Grassley is back on the campaign trail hoping for another six years on Capitol Hill. "I love the people of Iowa. I love working for the people of Iowa," Grassley said. Grassley's challenger is Democrat and three-star Navy admiral Mike Franken. "I would always put country...
Trump Shares Clip Saying DeSantis Would Be No Match for Him in 2024
As he battles investigations on multiple fronts, and steep fundraising losses, former President Donald Trump still found time Wednesday to stoke his brewing rivalry with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote “I AGREE” above a video clip he shared of Megyn Kelly dismissing DeSantis’ potential 2024 bid. In the video, Kelly said she believes DeSantis wouldn’t have enough support from MAGA-land if Trump decided to run, saying those supporters would “never cross Trump for him.” “I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that. He can’t. You really think the hardcore MAGA is gonna abandon Trump for DeSantis? They’re not. They like DeSantis, but they don’t think it’s his turn,” she said. Kelly added that she thinks diehard MAGA fans think Trump is “entitled” to another shot. “DeSantis has got to either be crowned by Trump or he shouldn’t run. You won’t win over Trump. I’ll stand by that,” she said.
Election 2022: Mullin, Horn head race for unexpired U.S. Senate seat
Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seat held by Jim Inhofe for decades is up for grabs in Tuesday's election as the longtime politician retires.
Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate
(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah
Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office
CNN — President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 – down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
Biden, Obama to travel to Pennsylvania after debate: ‘If they win [here], they win the senate'
Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off in the only debate of the high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate race Tuesday night. NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns is on the ground ahead of the debate.Oct. 25, 2022.
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections. The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating....
White House tears into Republicans while avoiding Trump political question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on former President Donald Trump moving closer to a third presidential bid, citing the Hatch Act, but took the opportunity to elaborate on the "very stark” choices between Democrats and Republicans in the midterm elections. “Because we know what congressional...
Arkansas Issue 4: Voters could legalize marijuana with a measure that would also give stipends to law enforcement
Proponents say that the measure is a step in the right direction, while opponents like Gov. Asa Hutchinson continue to oppose the legalization of marijuana.
Grassley joins Republican fly-around during Mason City Airport stop Monday
MASON CITY — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has joined a group of Republicans running for statewide office flying to campaign rallies in eight different cities today. “Like the governor and everybody else up here, we don’t take your vote for granted,” Grassley said, “so in a humble way, I ask for your vote.”
On The Money — Five things to know about the economy before voting
Tonight, we’re giving you a cheat sheet to five key things voters should know about the economy before heading to the polls tomorrow. We’ll also look at the recent dive in the wholesale price of used cars, a record drop in consumer confidence in the housing market, and more.
Senators show bipartisan support for Ukraine. But will it last?
Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Chris Coons are in Kyiv to show their solidarity. But polls show U.S. support slipping, particularly among Republicans.
Colorado GOP official dies suddenly at 55
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died at his home in Loveland Sunday at the age of 55, according to a statement from his party.
Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state
Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
