Thomas Worthington, Watterson to face off for OHSAA field hockey state title

By Michael Rich, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Lauren Beier credited her teammates for setting up her two fourth-quarter goals. The scores ended up being the difference in the Thomas Worthington field hockey team’s 3-1 win over Shaker Heights in a state semifinal Nov. 3 at Thomas.

The Cardinals play Watterson in a rematch of last year’s state championship game at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Thomas after the Eagles defeated Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Sophia Schultheis and Avery McClain each had a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles, who improved to 17-3.

“My other forwards give me such good stuff to work with,” said Beier, whose team improved to 18-2. “Sophia (Borghese) makes these killer runs and I’m struggling to get down because she’s fast. Then Tate (Beegle) just grinds. It’s easy to be to there when they’re giving me such good things to work with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cg1fp_0iy8JKpf00

Thomas will try for its seventh state championship and first since 2017, while Watterson has won the last two and five overall. Watterson beat Thomas 2-1 in overtime in last year's state final.

The Cardinals and the Raiders were tied at 1 heading into the fourth quarter. Thomas’ Julie Conroy played into a crowded box in front of the goal to Beier, whose shot deflected off Shaker goalie Cece Grimberg before trickling in to give Thomas a 2-1 lead with 13 minutes, 43 seconds remaining.

Beier scored her second goal off a cross from Borghese with 4:31 to play.

“I think in the second half, we finally figured it out,” said Thomas coach Terri Simonetti Frost, whose team defeated Shaker 4-0 on Sept. 23 and 1-0 in last year’s state semifinal. “(Borghese) generated our offense and Emmy Wellejus fed it to her (to set up the third goal).

“(Beier) was right there on the post. The first quarter we were not sure of ourselves and what we wanted to do, but we really picked it up in the second half.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IynRl_0iy8JKpf00

Schultheis found McClain on a penalty corner with 10:41 remaining in the first period to give Watterson the lead.

“The biggest thing for our team is that we’ve played together as a unit,” Schultheis said. “That’s something we’ve been working on this whole season. It wasn’t our best game, but we all had each other’s backs.”

Avelinn O’Reilly and Schultheis added third-period goals and goalie Kenzi Jones finished with three saves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kc9BM_0iy8JKpf00

“We did not play well at all,” said Eagles coach Janet Baird, whose team lost 1-0 to Mount Notre Dame on Oct. 1 after beating the Cougars 3-0 in last year’s state semifinal. “It was a lot of grit. We knew (Mount Notre Dame) was going to kill us on the left side. We just didn’t have an answer for it. The couple of times we were able to get it to the right, we were able to get some action.”

Ainsley Kemp had nine saves for the Cougars, who finished 15-4-1.

“Watterson made it to the final before,” Mount Notre Dame coach Sarah Pisciotta said. “That experience always helps. We’ll get there. We’re going to keep coming back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaIGM_0iy8JKpf00

Borghese scored a first-period goal from Wellejus and goalie Mia Kavinsky made one save for the Cardinals.

Javiera Baeza scored a first-period goal and Grimberg had four saves for the Raiders, who finished 16-3-1.

“I don’t think the score indicates the game on the field,” Shaker coach Ashley Boorstein said. “Worthington is such a great team and it’s always such a fun battle. They’re fast and they love to pressure you – double and triple teams. I think our girls played phenomenal with ball movement and (getting in) passing lanes.”

mrich@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekRich

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Thomas Worthington, Watterson to face off for OHSAA field hockey state title

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

