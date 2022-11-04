ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points to help No. 22 Michigan to a 75-56 win over Purdue Fort Wayne in the season opener on Monday night. After the Mastodons opened an 8-4 lead, Michigan went on a 20-0 run to take control of the game. Purdue Fort Wayne twice pulled within nine points in the first half, but Michigan quickly answered to push the lead back into double digits. The Wolverines stretched their advantage to 24 points midway through the second half and the closest the Mastodons could get the was within 12.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 20 MINUTES AGO