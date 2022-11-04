Read full article on original website
Souls to the polls events mobilize Black voters
Black church leaders across Florida rallied congregants and community members to get out and vote over the weekend, as early voting came to a close. Tallahassee’s “souls to the polls” event took place outside an early voting site on the South Side on Sunday, the last day of early voting in Leon County.
"Polarization" the theme of Maddox-Johnson race for Leon County Commission At-Large seat
The run-off between Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox and his challenger, Josh Johnson, is expected to be a tight race. Maddox is seeking his fourth term, challenged by schoolteacher Johnson. The incumbent says voters want leaders with experience, while the challenger says they want new leadership. Maddox says this year’s...
Jackson County's sheriff is appealing his budget to the governor and cabinet
The sheriff of a small, North Florida County says there’s not enough money in his new budget for him to carry out his duties. Now Jackson County’s sheriff is asking Governor Ron DeSantis to step in. A law passed in 2021 lets law enforcement appeal their budgets to the governor and Florida cabinet.
A world record Powerball jackpot soars even higher
Tallahassee's Laura Johnson is one of the hosts for the national Powerball drawing TV and online broadcast. On Saturday night, she was waiting for the moment she'd announce the winning numbers for a world-record $1.65 BILLION dollar jackpot. Although she said the atmosphere wasn't much different than usual. "All of...
Tallahassee's Greek Food Festival spreads the agape spirit
Tallahassee's insatiable appetite for Greek food was on obvious display over the weekend. Ideal weather helped draw tens-of-thousands of celebrants to the city's annual Greek Food Festival at Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church on Phillips Road. Today's world may seemed roiled with conflict, political division and strife. But...
Fine art and flora mix during Artisans in the Garden
The yearly Artisans in the Garden display at Tallahassee Nurseries created traffic jams on Thomasville Road. Fifty of the area's top artists and craftspeople were showing off and selling their creations all day on Saturday, Nov. 5. Among those exhibitors was painter Karen Stewart whose vibrant still life renderings of...
