Souls to the polls events mobilize Black voters

Black church leaders across Florida rallied congregants and community members to get out and vote over the weekend, as early voting came to a close. Tallahassee’s “souls to the polls” event took place outside an early voting site on the South Side on Sunday, the last day of early voting in Leon County.
A world record Powerball jackpot soars even higher

Tallahassee's Laura Johnson is one of the hosts for the national Powerball drawing TV and online broadcast. On Saturday night, she was waiting for the moment she'd announce the winning numbers for a world-record $1.65 BILLION dollar jackpot. Although she said the atmosphere wasn't much different than usual. "All of...
Tallahassee's Greek Food Festival spreads the agape spirit

Tallahassee's insatiable appetite for Greek food was on obvious display over the weekend. Ideal weather helped draw tens-of-thousands of celebrants to the city's annual Greek Food Festival at Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church on Phillips Road. Today's world may seemed roiled with conflict, political division and strife. But...
Fine art and flora mix during Artisans in the Garden

The yearly Artisans in the Garden display at Tallahassee Nurseries created traffic jams on Thomasville Road. Fifty of the area's top artists and craftspeople were showing off and selling their creations all day on Saturday, Nov. 5. Among those exhibitors was painter Karen Stewart whose vibrant still life renderings of...
