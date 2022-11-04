Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bleacher Report
NBPA President CJ McCollum Condemns Antisemitism While Discussing Kyrie Irving's Post
New Orleans Pelicans guard and players association president CJ McCollum condemned antisemitism while discussing the recent events surrounding Kyrie Irving. "It's safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us—me specifically, I can speak for myself—specifically condemn antisemitism in any form," McCollum said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: 'Some Buzz' Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Plan B' to Russell Westbrook Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly open to trading Anthony Davis as they look to save their sinking season. Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (1:09:00 mark) that there has been "buzz" behind the scenes about blowing things up with a Davis deal rather than going through with trading Russell Westbrook:
Bleacher Report
It's Too Early for the Lakers to Pull the Plug on Anthony Davis amid NBA Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a rocky start in 2022, to say the least. After back-to-back wins over the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans last week, it seemed that L.A. could be on the verge of turning things around. However, lopsided losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers over the weekend have dropped the Lakers to 2-7.
Bleacher Report
NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension
Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Bleacher Report
Suns' Cam Johnson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania and Sam Amick previously reported the Suns feared a torn meniscus as of Saturday, but he was set to undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis. Johnson suffered...
Bleacher Report
It's Time for the Nets to Trade Kevin Durant in the Wake of Latest NBA Rumors
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant could soon be a trade target once again. This time, the Nets should be prepared to flip the switch on a deal. Brooklyn wasn't willing to make a trade when Durant requested one during the offseason. Instead, the Nets convinced the 34-year-old to suit up for another run alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. That run, though, is off to a rocky start.
Bleacher Report
The NBA Fan's Ultimate Guide to the 2022-23 College Basketball Season
With scouts and rebuilding teams hyped about the 2023 draft, this is a good year for NBA fans to follow college basketball. The incoming freshman class is loaded with potential stars and one-and-done, first-round talent. Aside from more obvious names to scouts, there is also another group of 18-19-year-olds with long-term, pro potential worth investing in early.
Bleacher Report
Fresh Trade Ideas Spinning Off Latest News and Rumors
There's been no shortage of drama to begin the 2022-23 season, and some of it could potentially inspire a bit of player movement. Kyrie Irving is currently suspended from the Nets and could be nearing the end of his tenure in Brooklyn—if he has any trade value left. Brooklyn will be the most fascinating team to watch on the trade front, especially if Kevin Durant re-requests to be moved.
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown serves as a vice president of the National Basketball Players' Association, and he recently weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for promoting an antisemitic film and refusing to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe...
Bleacher Report
Ime Udoka Reportedly Forfeited Half of $4M Salary As Part of Celtics Suspension
Ime Udoka was required to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of the season-long suspension issued by the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics banned Udoka for violating team policies, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and used crude language toward the woman.
Kuzma, Wizards hand Hornets fifth straight loss, 108-100
Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 4
Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy basketball season should be a fun one. The entire Association is in action Monday night, then off on Tuesday (go vote!), so managers will start their week with a slew of tricky lineup calls, then have an off-night to recover. A 13-game slate follows on Wednesday, four contests are on the docket for Thursday and each weekend day offers plenty of hoops.
Bleacher Report
Former Lakers Center Dwight Howard Agrees to Contract with Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
Dwight Howard is on the move again. The big man announced he will play overseas for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. Howard, 36, was one of many Los Angeles Lakers to have a tough 2021-22 season. After winning a title with the team in the 2019-20 campaign, Howard spent a season as Joel Embiid's backup in Philadelphia before returning to the Lakers.
Bleacher Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left knee soreness. Any injury to the 27-year-old, big or small, is going to be a concern in Milwaukee, and for good reason. He is a two-time MVP, six-time All-Star, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time first-team All-NBA selection.
Bleacher Report
'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Fans Frustrated at State of Team After Loss to Cavs Despite LeBron's 27 Points
The Los Angeles Lakers are on another losing streak. Los Angeles lost 114-100 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, dropping its record to an ugly 2-7 on the season. The Purple and Gold lost their first five games, won two in a row and have now lost their past two.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Defense Called 'Trash' by NBA Twitter After Loss to Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers' defense was criticized after struggling mightily to generate stops in a 130-116 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. L.A.'s play at that end of the floor has been a bright spot despite the team's sluggish start, ranking seventh in the NBA with a 45.3 percent opponent's field goal percentage. That wasn't the case against Utah, which shot 50.5 percent from the field and knocked down 17 threes to drop the Lakers' record to 2-6.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Rumors: 'Whole League' Ready to 'Reengage' Nets on Trade Talks
The Kevin Durant sweepstakes could soon be back on. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype) "the whole league is ready now to reengage" in trade discussions centered around the Brooklyn Nets star. He added at the 26:24 mark "the vultures are gonna circle on Durant" amid the Nets' ongoing turmoil.
Bleacher Report
Woods, McIlroy vs. Thomas, Spieth to Headline Capital One's The Match in December
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest edition of Capital One's The Match, set to take place Saturday, Dec. 10, on the Warner Bros. Discovery family of networks. The event will begin at 6 p.m. ET on TNT, with simulcasts available...
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Says 76ers Didn't Have His Back and Doc Rivers Tried to 'F--k with Me'
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons addressed the unraveling of his Philadelphia 76ers tenure and didn't hold back with his criticism of former Sixers teammates or head coach Doc Rivers. Simmons shouldered a lot of blame for Philly's exit in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals. Joel Embiid cited his pass to...
