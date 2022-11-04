ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NBPA President CJ McCollum Condemns Antisemitism While Discussing Kyrie Irving's Post

New Orleans Pelicans guard and players association president CJ McCollum condemned antisemitism while discussing the recent events surrounding Kyrie Irving. "It's safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us—me specifically, I can speak for myself—specifically condemn antisemitism in any form," McCollum said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension

Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA. "I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic. Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.
Bleacher Report

It's Time for the Nets to Trade Kevin Durant in the Wake of Latest NBA Rumors

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant could soon be a trade target once again. This time, the Nets should be prepared to flip the switch on a deal. Brooklyn wasn't willing to make a trade when Durant requested one during the offseason. Instead, the Nets convinced the 34-year-old to suit up for another run alongside Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. That run, though, is off to a rocky start.
Bleacher Report

The NBA Fan's Ultimate Guide to the 2022-23 College Basketball Season

With scouts and rebuilding teams hyped about the 2023 draft, this is a good year for NBA fans to follow college basketball. The incoming freshman class is loaded with potential stars and one-and-done, first-round talent. Aside from more obvious names to scouts, there is also another group of 18-19-year-olds with long-term, pro potential worth investing in early.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fresh Trade Ideas Spinning Off Latest News and Rumors

There's been no shortage of drama to begin the 2022-23 season, and some of it could potentially inspire a bit of player movement. Kyrie Irving is currently suspended from the Nets and could be nearing the end of his tenure in Brooklyn—if he has any trade value left. Brooklyn will be the most fascinating team to watch on the trade front, especially if Kevin Durant re-requests to be moved.
UTAH STATE
Bleacher Report

Jaylen Brown Expects Kyrie Irving's Suspension from Nets to Be Appealed by NBPA

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown serves as a vice president of the National Basketball Players' Association, and he recently weighed in on the Brooklyn Nets' suspension of point guard Kyrie Irving for promoting an antisemitic film and refusing to disavow antisemitism afterward. Brown told Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Ime Udoka Reportedly Forfeited Half of $4M Salary As Part of Celtics Suspension

Ime Udoka was required to forfeit half of his $4 million salary as part of the season-long suspension issued by the Boston Celtics, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. The Celtics banned Udoka for violating team policies, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he had an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate and used crude language toward the woman.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Lineup Advice for NBA Week 4

Week 4 of the 2022 fantasy basketball season should be a fun one. The entire Association is in action Monday night, then off on Tuesday (go vote!), so managers will start their week with a slew of tricky lineup calls, then have an off-night to recover. A 13-game slate follows on Wednesday, four contests are on the docket for Thursday and each weekend day offers plenty of hoops.
Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Thunder Because of Knee Injury

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of left knee soreness. Any injury to the 27-year-old, big or small, is going to be a concern in Milwaukee, and for good reason. He is a two-time MVP, six-time All-Star, the 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time first-team All-NBA selection.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins

The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter. That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Lakers Defense Called 'Trash' by NBA Twitter After Loss to Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers' defense was criticized after struggling mightily to generate stops in a 130-116 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. L.A.'s play at that end of the floor has been a bright spot despite the team's sluggish start, ranking seventh in the NBA with a 45.3 percent opponent's field goal percentage. That wasn't the case against Utah, which shot 50.5 percent from the field and knocked down 17 threes to drop the Lakers' record to 2-6.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Rumors: 'Whole League' Ready to 'Reengage' Nets on Trade Talks

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes could soon be back on. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype) "the whole league is ready now to reengage" in trade discussions centered around the Brooklyn Nets star. He added at the 26:24 mark "the vultures are gonna circle on Durant" amid the Nets' ongoing turmoil.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy