Bronx, NY

Officials: Damaged power strip caused fatal Bronx house fire

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- Fire marshals say a damaged power strip caused a deadly house fire in the Bronx .

The fire broke out early Sunday morning inside a home on Quimby Avenue.

Twenty-two-year-old Ahmed Saleh, his 10-month-old daughter and his two younger brothers, ages 10 and 12, were all killed.

It's unclear if the home had functioning smoke detectors at the time.

