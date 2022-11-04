Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHSV
Queen City voters make their voices heard
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 5, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many localities dealt with a large number of new registrations or changes to registrations early last week, and it left registrar’s offices cleaning up that mess. Tom Long, Staunton’s Electoral Board Chair, said it was an issue with the state getting new registrations and changes to the localities.
WHSV
Harrisonburg sees strong numbers in early voting for mid-term elections
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marked the last day to early vote for the mid-term elections. Harrisonburg residents were out on Saturday casting their ballots before Tuesday’s election. “Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this election,”...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council meeting moved to Nov. 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council meeting that was scheduled for Nov. 8 has been moved one day to Nov. 9 due to Election Day. This update comes from a press release sent out Monday afternoon. With Election Day now being recognized as a state holiday, and Virginia...
crozetgazette.com
Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again
The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
WHSV
Augusta Health brings diabetes education to the community
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health is taking their education into the community. This month, the focus is on Diabetes Awareness Month. Diabetes Team staff said the hospital’s Community Needs Assessment showed them barriers to health care for the community, so they are meeting folks where they are. “One...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
royalexaminer.com
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
WHSV
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations from the event are going toward keeping families warm this winter. Organizers Shawn and Kelley Metcalf have owned a tree care service business for the last 40 years. “We found about...
WHSV
Those who served reflect on importance of Veterans Day at Harrisonburg parade
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance held its Veterans Day parade Sunday afternoon. Veterans, families and community members lined the streets of downtown as they watched the parade go by. One veteran reflected on his time in the United States military and how far...
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question
Augusta County voters are being asked this year what they want to do about the county courthouse, with their two options both involving gobs of money: $80 million for a new courthouse in Verona, $104 million for a new courthouse in Downtown Staunton. Neither of the above is not an...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton’s LGBTQ community apprehensive about City Council, School Board candidates
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and topics affecting Staunton’s queer community have been on the table for discussion. Erika and Jordan Zipser of Staunton have three children in Staunton Schools. They are also part of the Queen City’s queer community. Both are queer, and Jordan identifies as transgender...
Augusta Free Press
Appraisers to begin work this month determining value of Augusta County property
Augusta County residents may soon see inspectors on their property conducting reassessments to determine the value of real estate property. The Board of Supervisors have hired the firm of Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group to conduct the reassessments which are required by Virginia code. A team of appraisers will begin work this...
WHSV
Waterman Elementary students learning concept of farm to table in hands-on ways
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Waterman Elementary in Harrisonburg are learning about eating healthy and how those healthy foods can help the planet. Through community collaboration and a school garden here at Waterman Elementary, staff and students are actively learning about where their food comes from. “They want you...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County family recognized with Southeastern Farmer of the Year honor
Saunders Brothers, Inc., a multi-generational farm in Piney River, has been named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Southeastern Farmer of the Year, according to a news release from Virginia Tech. Alumnus Robert Saunders operates his farm along with his brothers and fellow Hokies Tom ’81, Bennett ’83, and Jim ’85....
nomadlawyer.org
Charlottesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Charlottesville, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charlottesville Virginia. The city of Charlottesville, is the home to many historic sites and is a great destination for tourists. There are plenty of parks and waterways for outdoor adventures. The city is home to a number of galleries and museums. The Fralin Museum...
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On July 17, 2023, members of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir (SVCC) will be performing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. To get there the singers will be practicing and performing over the next several months and fundraising so they can make the trip and take the stage.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WHSV
Better Business Bureau talks scammer streak on social media
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) knows the internet is a great resource, but statistics show that not every sale is a good deal. “Over eight percent of all websites are actually fake sites. People shopping has obviously increased on those types of scams but social media has taken a huge impact on that as well,” BBB Western Virginia President & CEO Julie Wheeler said.
Comments / 0