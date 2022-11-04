Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
STETSON 83, FLORIDA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .475, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (L.Brown 7-11, Panzo 4-6, Harrison 2-3, Tumblin 1-2, Peek 0-1, Valdez 0-1, Oglesby 0-2, Smith 0-2, Swenson 0-2, Blackmon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gateretse, Tumblin). Turnovers: 8 (Harrison 3, L.Brown 2, Peek, Swenson, Tumblin). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
INDIANA STATE 80, GREEN BAY 53
Percentages: FG .385, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Zeigler 2-5, Jenkins 1-1, Davis 1-3, Heffner 1-3, Blake 0-1, Wade 0-1, Meyer 0-2, Tucker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Heffner 4, D.Short). Turnovers: 16 (Heffner 3, Blake 2, Cummings 2, Meyer 2, Rose 2, Davis,...
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 93, WINTHROP 68
Percentages: FG .449, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Lane 5-7, McMahon 3-5, Hightower 3-9, Claxton 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Talford 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Claxton, Moore, Talford). Turnovers: 16 (Fleming 4, Talford 4, McMahon 3, Hightower 2, Wilson 2, Moore). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
MICHIGAN STATE 73, NORTHERN ARIZONA 55
Percentages: FG .317, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Cone 4-11, Mains 2-4, Lloyd 2-7, McLaughlin 0-1, Fuller 0-3, Haymon 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lloyd, Towt). Turnovers: 11 (Cone 3, Lloyd 3, Fort 2, Fuller, Richards, Towt). Steals: 5 (Lloyd 3, Fuller, Towt). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 62, TARLETON STATE 59
Percentages: FG .345, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Smith 1-3, L.Williams 1-4, Daniel 0-1, McDavid 0-1, Archibald 0-2, Gatkuoth 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Daniel, Hopkins, Rushin, Smith). Turnovers: 16 (Bogues 4, Daniel 3, McDavid 3, Smith 3, L.Williams 2, Brown). Steals: 11 (McDavid...
Xavier routs Morgan State in Sean Miller’s debut
The Xavier Musketeers closed the first half on a 31-5 run to take command and never looked back in a
Porterville Recorder
Washington 108, Charlotte 100
Percentages: FG .525, FT .633. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Goodwin 1-1, Morris 1-1, Kispert 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Porzingis 1-6, Avdija 0-3, Barton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Goodwin 2, Hachimura, Kuzma, Morris, Porzingis). Turnovers: 14 (Barton 3, Hachimura 2, Kuzma 2, Avdija, Gafford, Gibson, Goodwin,...
Porterville Recorder
RUTGERS 75, COLUMBIA 35
Percentages: FG .234, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 1-21, .048 (De La Rosa 1-4, Bedri 0-1, Brown 0-1, McLean 0-1, Stankard 0-1, Noland 0-2, Shockley-Okeke 0-2, Cooper 0-3, Murphy 0-3, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Odunowo, Shockley-Okeke, Thompson). Turnovers: 23 (Brown 5, Bedri 2, Cooper...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND 71, NIAGARA 49
Percentages: FG .400, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 0-6, .000 (Erving 0-1, Kiner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Thomasson 0-1, Gray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Iorio, Kiner, Mitchell). Turnovers: 11 (Bayless 4, Iorio 2, Thomasson 2, Erving, Kiner, Moore). Steals: 3 (Gray 2, Moore). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
DENVER 68, IDAHO 63
Percentages: FG .410, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Tr.Smith 2-7, Jones 1-2, R.Smith 1-4, Frank 1-5, Salih 1-7, Moffitt 0-1, Burris 0-2, Ford 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (R.Smith). Turnovers: 14 (Moffitt 3, Burris 2, Frank 2, Jones 2, Ford, Harge, R.Smith, Tr.Smith, Walker).
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 80, UT Martin 58
UT MARTIN (0-1) Nix 1-4 0-0 2, Jeffries 3-11 0-0 6, Simon 4-11 3-7 11, Stewart 3-9 3-4 9, Williams 2-6 0-0 6, Sears 2-8 3-4 8, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Endicott 1-2 1-3 3, Myers 0-5 5-6 5, Miguel 2-3 0-0 4, Kamwanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 15-24 58.
Porterville Recorder
JAMES MADISON 123, VALLEY FORGE 38
Percentages: FG .246, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (White 4-10, Whisman 2-8, Reece 1-2, Wilson 1-2, E.Smith 0-1, Hoover 0-1, Randolph 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 5 (E.Smith 2, Reece 2, White). Turnovers: 24 (White 5, McGill 4, Reece 4, Baker 3, E.Smith 3, Whisman...
Porterville Recorder
BUTLER 89, NEW ORLEANS 53
Percentages: FG .412, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Johnson 4-7, Sackey 1-2, Wilson-Rouse 1-4, Vincent 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Kirkland). Turnovers: 30 (Johnson 5, Wilson-Rouse 5, Jackson 4, Doughty 3, Kirkland 3, Bell 2, Henry 2, Sackey 2, Washington 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 DAYTON 73, LINDENWOOD 46
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .327, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Caldwell 2-4, Childs 2-9, Cole 0-1, Burrell 0-2, Tracey 0-2, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Burrell). Turnovers: 8 (Caldwell 3, Tracey 2, Cole, Trimble, Williams). Steals: 4 (Burrell 2, Trimble 2). Technical Fouls:...
Mouhamed Gueye paces Washington State past Texas State
Mouhamed Gueye scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Washington State defeated Texas State 83-61 in the
Porterville Recorder
Syracuse 79, Stony Brook 56
SYRACUSE (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.961, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Fair 2-8, Woolley 2-4, Lewis 0-1, Hyman 0-3, Rice 0-5) Blocked Shots: 6 (Lewis 4, Woolley 1, S.Wilson 1) Turnovers: 18 (Hyman 7, Lewis 2, Strong 2, Fair 2, Rice 2, Woolley 2, Wood 1) Steals: 13 (Hyman 6,...
Rockets snap six-game slide, win wild one over Magic
Jalen Green scored a game-high 34 points to lead five in double figures as the Houston Rockets snapped a six-game
Porterville Recorder
HARVARD 68, MOREHOUSE 63
Percentages: FG .414, FT .522. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Sakota 3-6, Ledlum 2-4, Lesmond 2-8, Tretout 1-4, Ajogbor 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Silverstein 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ajogbor 2). Turnovers: 14 (Ledlum 3, Tretout 3, Okpara 2, Sakota 2, Ajogbor, Hemmings, Nelson, Silverstein). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 4 KENTUCKY 95, HOWARD 63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Hawkins 3-5, Odom 1-1, Rhames 1-1, Settle 1-2, Wood 1-8, Harris 0-2, Stewart 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Stewart). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 4, Williams 3, Odom 2, Okojie 2, Settle 2, Dickson, Wood). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 16 VILLANOVA 81, LA SALLE 68
Percentages: FG .400, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Nickelberry 5-9, H.Drame 3-9, F.Drame 1-1, Marrero 1-2, Brantley 0-2, Brickus 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 8 (Nickelberry 3, Brantley 2, Brickus, F.Drame, Gill). Steals: 6 (H.Drame 3, Brantley, Brickus, Nickelberry). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Comments / 0