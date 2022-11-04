Read full article on original website
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On July 17, 2023, members of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir (SVCC) will be performing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. To get there the singers will be practicing and performing over the next several months and fundraising so they can make the trip and take the stage.
WHSV
Waterman Elementary students learning concept of farm to table in hands-on ways
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Waterman Elementary in Harrisonburg are learning about eating healthy and how those healthy foods can help the planet. Through community collaboration and a school garden here at Waterman Elementary, staff and students are actively learning about where their food comes from. “They want you...
WHSV
Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosting annual Fall Lantern Walk
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and volunteers with the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum (BRCM) in Waynesboro are still working on renovating their indoor facility to provide an all-year-round space for education and play activities in the downtown area. While they raise the remaining funds necessary for those renovations and...
WHSV
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations from the event are going toward keeping families warm this winter. Organizers Shawn and Kelley Metcalf have owned a tree care service business for the last 40 years. “We found about...
WHSV
Great Community Give 2023 Nonprofit Registration Launching on National Philanthropy Day
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Great Community Give (GCG) is back for its sixth year, and the GCG Planning Team will open registration for interested nonprofits on National Philanthropy Day, Nov.15. Returning and newly participating nonprofit agencies can sign up for GCG 2023 at www.greatcommunitygive.org. Registration will remain open until Feb....
WHSV
Page County Supervisors to consider proposal for Community Center
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County could soon be getting its own Community Center. The County’s Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday night and will hear a request from the County Administrator to move forward with plans to build the center. The Community Center would be built on...
WHSV
New CSHD clinics offering school-entry vaccines
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is adding new clinics offering school-entry vaccines at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department every week. Clinics will be happening Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with all vaccines for Pre-K to grade 12 for Virginia schools available. Additionally, on Thursdays...
WHSV
Those who served reflect on importance of Veterans Day at Harrisonburg parade
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance held its Veterans Day parade Sunday afternoon. Veterans, families and community members lined the streets of downtown as they watched the parade go by. One veteran reflected on his time in the United States military and how far...
WHSV
Christ UMC preparing Thanksgiving meal giveaway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is 17 days away and Christ United Methodist Church is offering free hot Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up (or delivered to shut-ins). Pastor Madison Ailinger says the church wants to help those who either cannot cook or do not have a family to...
WHSV
Service dog named Benelli joins New Market Police Department
New Market, Va. (WHSV) - The newest member of the New Market Police Department is a 2-year-old yellow lab named Benelli. New Market Police Chief Chris Rinker met Benelli after applying to a nonprofit called Muts with a Mission. The organization trains service dogs for veterans, first responders and law enforcement.
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council to consider traffic flow grant, environmental building standards
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council will meet on Wednesday night and hear a request from the city’s Public Works Department to submit a SMART grant application for a traffic flow improvement study. The U.S. Department of Transportation grant would fund a study on the potential impact...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council meeting moved to Nov. 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council meeting that was scheduled for Nov. 8 has been moved one day to Nov. 9 due to Election Day. This update comes from a press release sent out Monday afternoon. With Election Day now being recognized as a state holiday, and Virginia...
WHSV
Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost. “Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous...
WHSV
Lane closures and speed limits for VDOT work zone in Harrisonburg
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that lane closures begin Nov. 9, on East Market Street in Harrisonburg as part of a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. According to a...
WHSV
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
WHSV
Queen City voters make their voices heard
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 5, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many localities dealt with a large number of new registrations or changes to registrations early last week, and it left registrar’s offices cleaning up that mess. Tom Long, Staunton’s Electoral Board Chair, said it was an issue with the state getting new registrations and changes to the localities.
WHSV
Andrew Jackson School museum opens
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson School museum is officially open. The museum is located in the Luray Rec Center and is a visual tour of the school’s history. Saturday classmates who attended Andrew Jackson School and community members gathered for the unveiling. One former student says the...
WHSV
Everything you need to know about rabies
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week, the Virginia Department of Health announced three cases of rabid skunks in our hometowns. Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke Director of Operations Haley Olsen-Hodges says you can’t really know if you have rabies until symptoms show up.
WHSV
Swoope volunteer fire company holds extraction training for area fire fighters
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend firefighters from the Swoope volunteer fire company and surrounding agencies buffed up their extraction skills with a hands-on training course. This training happens every three to five years. As vehicles change firefighters must adapt and keep their skills sharp. “We have to get certified...
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, November 4
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Friday, November 4.
