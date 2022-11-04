ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On July 17, 2023, members of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir (SVCC) will be performing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. To get there the singers will be practicing and performing over the next several months and fundraising so they can make the trip and take the stage.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosting annual Fall Lantern Walk

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Staff and volunteers with the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum (BRCM) in Waynesboro are still working on renovating their indoor facility to provide an all-year-round space for education and play activities in the downtown area. While they raise the remaining funds necessary for those renovations and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

New CSHD clinics offering school-entry vaccines

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is adding new clinics offering school-entry vaccines at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department every week. Clinics will be happening Wednesdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with all vaccines for Pre-K to grade 12 for Virginia schools available. Additionally, on Thursdays...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Christ UMC preparing Thanksgiving meal giveaway

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Thanksgiving is 17 days away and Christ United Methodist Church is offering free hot Thanksgiving meals that can be picked up (or delivered to shut-ins). Pastor Madison Ailinger says the church wants to help those who either cannot cook or do not have a family to...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Service dog named Benelli joins New Market Police Department

New Market, Va. (WHSV) - The newest member of the New Market Police Department is a 2-year-old yellow lab named Benelli. New Market Police Chief Chris Rinker met Benelli after applying to a nonprofit called Muts with a Mission. The organization trains service dogs for veterans, first responders and law enforcement.
NEW MARKET, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg City Council meeting moved to Nov. 9

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council meeting that was scheduled for Nov. 8 has been moved one day to Nov. 9 due to Election Day. This update comes from a press release sent out Monday afternoon. With Election Day now being recognized as a state holiday, and Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Lane closures and speed limits for VDOT work zone in Harrisonburg

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has announced that lane closures begin Nov. 9, on East Market Street in Harrisonburg as part of a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. According to a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Acorn bumper crop across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Queen City voters make their voices heard

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 5, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many localities dealt with a large number of new registrations or changes to registrations early last week, and it left registrar’s offices cleaning up that mess. Tom Long, Staunton’s Electoral Board Chair, said it was an issue with the state getting new registrations and changes to the localities.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Andrew Jackson School museum opens

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson School museum is officially open. The museum is located in the Luray Rec Center and is a visual tour of the school’s history. Saturday classmates who attended Andrew Jackson School and community members gathered for the unveiling. One former student says the...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Everything you need to know about rabies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This past week, the Virginia Department of Health announced three cases of rabid skunks in our hometowns. Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke Director of Operations Haley Olsen-Hodges says you can’t really know if you have rabies until symptoms show up.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Swoope volunteer fire company holds extraction training for area fire fighters

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend firefighters from the Swoope volunteer fire company and surrounding agencies buffed up their extraction skills with a hands-on training course. This training happens every three to five years. As vehicles change firefighters must adapt and keep their skills sharp. “We have to get certified...
SWOOPE, VA

