HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On July 17, 2023, members of the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir (SVCC) will be performing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. To get there the singers will be practicing and performing over the next several months and fundraising so they can make the trip and take the stage.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO