Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Gift Ideas from HobbyTown

The guys from HobbyTown join Amy to take a look at some of the fun and unique gift ideas they carry in the store - there is something for everyone! Take a look. HobbyTown has 3 locations in Northeast Wisconsin including Green Bay, Appleton & Oshkosh. Visit Hobbytown.com for more...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green footprints take over Northeast Wisconsin for runaway prevention

APPLETON (WLUK) -- November marks National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention month. The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley's Home Base program, along with community partners, are shining a light on the little-known population. Green footprints are spread throughout more than 60 businesses around Northeast Wisconsin. "Green is...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices surge in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Gas prices are up by at least a quarter a gallon in Wisconsin, compared to last week. In Green Bay, the average price at the pump rose 34.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.81/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.76/g, up 31.8...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Valley Transit to relocate Neenah Transit Center

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Some routes will change as Valley Transit relocates its Neenah center closer to city hall. Starting Nov. 14, the Neenah transit center located at Church and Doty Street will move to East Doty Avenue and Walnut Street. The routes affected will include:. Route 30 – Neenah-Menasha.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Springs, Bay Port, Kimberly, Freedom, Kaukauna post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Level 3 of the playoffs and here are the scores from local teams in addition to highlights:. *Bay Port and Kimberly will play at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh in Level 4. DIVISION 2. #3 West De Pere 38 #1 River Falls 6. #6...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton North falls in semifinals, twice

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Appleton North girls and boys volleyball teams fell in state semifinals Friday at the Resch Center. The girls lost to Divine Savior Holy Angels 3-0, while the boys lost 3-2 to Arrowhead. Click the vide for highlights.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB Jamaica Classic games to air on CW 14

(WLUK) -- You won't have to travel to the Caribbean to watch the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men's basketball team in action in Jamaica. WCWF CW 14 will be your home for the UWGB games in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic. At 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18, the Phoenix take on Queens University in the tournament's Rose Hall Division semifinal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
MENASHA, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Late score lifts Springs past Coleman

COLEMAN (WLUK) -- It took just one play into the game and St. Mary's Springs coach Bob Hyland was already "coaching" his players. It's who he is. He demands perfection and more times then not he gets it. The legendary coach knew Friday night his team had to be sharp...
COLEMAN, WI

