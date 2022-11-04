ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Inaugural rowing competition aims to make waves in Waco community

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday marked a new beginning for the Brazos River. Rowing teams from across the country competed in the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta. Organizers said they hope the event can be one that turns the tide for the sport. “I went to Cornell, my brother rows at...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Baylor bowl eligible after win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears came into Norman needing a win to not only become bowl eligible but also to keep pace in the wide open Big 12 title race. Just as they have all season, the Bears relied heavily on their running game during the victory on Saturday. All season Freshman phenom, Richard Reese has carried the load for Baylor but Saturday Craig ‘Sqwirl’ Williams was the bell cow while Reese was limited.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating overnight burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police searching for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager. She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Some polling places are moved for McLennan County voters

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Workers are making sure the public is aware of new polling locations for Election Day tomorrow. Officials tried to make the new sites as convenient as possible to get more voter participation. The arrival of election season ignites election judge of 15 years, Russell Larkins. For...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
KILLEEN, TX

