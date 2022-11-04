Read full article on original website
KWTX
Inaugural rowing competition aims to make waves in Waco community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunday marked a new beginning for the Brazos River. Rowing teams from across the country competed in the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta. Organizers said they hope the event can be one that turns the tide for the sport. “I went to Cornell, my brother rows at...
Baylor bowl eligible after win over Oklahoma
NORMAN, Oklahoma (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears came into Norman needing a win to not only become bowl eligible but also to keep pace in the wide open Big 12 title race. Just as they have all season, the Bears relied heavily on their running game during the victory on Saturday. All season Freshman phenom, Richard Reese has carried the load for Baylor but Saturday Craig ‘Sqwirl’ Williams was the bell cow while Reese was limited.
Central Texas boys gives water bottles to garbage disposal employees
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old in Central Texas who gave his mom quite the scare when she couldn’t find him in the backyard where she left him was caught on video going out to the street to give bottles of water to two local garbage disposal employees. Kannon...
City of Waco urges water conservation in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is once again urging residents and property owners to conserve water in order to avoid tighter watering restrictions during the ongoing drought. The Waco area has received rainfall in recent days, but that is not enough to mitigate the effects of a...
Gold star marker unveiled in McGregor Saturday morning, honors families of fallen service members
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texans gathered for a special memorial marker service to honor Gold Star families in McGregor Saturday morning. A marker plaque for Gold Star families — those who’ve lost a loved one during active duty military service — now stands proudly at the small town’s American Legion Post.
Early voting totals are in. Find out how turnout in Central Texas compares to 2018 midterms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday, with more than 12,000 people voting Friday alone between Bell and McLennan Counties. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. In Bell County 54,050...
Suspect who allegedly set puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
Temple PD investigating overnight burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched at 12:07 Saturday morning to the 1400 block of S. 31st St. for a store security alarm. Officials say three suspects ran from the scene. Officers found one of the suspects and arrested them but have not identified or located the other two involved.
Temple police searching for missing teenager
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple police department is asking for any information that will help them locate a missing teenager. She is 14-year-old Mariah Jones, and was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with black pants that have a white stripe down the side and multi-colored crocs.
Both Bell and McLennan County see roughly 500 more early votes when compared to 2018 midterm election early voting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting wrapped up Friday. Despite the weather more than 12,000 people voted between Bell and McLennan counties Friday alone. In fact, early voting wrapped up with both counties showing an increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterms, each by about 500 votes. Here’s the...
Some polling places are moved for McLennan County voters
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Workers are making sure the public is aware of new polling locations for Election Day tomorrow. Officials tried to make the new sites as convenient as possible to get more voter participation. The arrival of election season ignites election judge of 15 years, Russell Larkins. For...
Killeen police investigate a fatal bicycle crash on Florence Road
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a 47-year-old male. On Friday, November 4, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to a crash involving a bicycle and a car near the intersection of Florence Road and Brookway Drive.
