NORMAN, Oklahoma (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears came into Norman needing a win to not only become bowl eligible but also to keep pace in the wide open Big 12 title race. Just as they have all season, the Bears relied heavily on their running game during the victory on Saturday. All season Freshman phenom, Richard Reese has carried the load for Baylor but Saturday Craig ‘Sqwirl’ Williams was the bell cow while Reese was limited.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO