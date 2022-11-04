ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Related
WSAZ

Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Driver crashes into building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a driver lost control and hit a building. The accident happened on Maccorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston. No word if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
q95fm.net

Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash

One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
SALYERSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Car crashes into South Charleston building

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vehicle hits building in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Restauarnt employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job. According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

One Dead One in Critical After Motorcycle vs Deer Crash

MEIGS COUNTY – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after hitting a deer on a motorcycle. On November 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 28 (Apple Grove Dorcas Road) in Meigs County.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”

Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
PRESTONSBURG, KY

