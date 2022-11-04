Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
Vigil held for man struck by stray gunfire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington. The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and […]
WSAZ
Driver crashes into building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning after a driver lost control and hit a building. The accident happened on Maccorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston. No word if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the...
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash
One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
WSAZ
Wayne County brush fire being investigated as arson
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An arson investigation has been opened following a brush fire in Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry. According to dispatchers, the fire was first reported to the 911 center just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Charlie Spencer with the West Virginia...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest in Boyd County, Ky.
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A Kentucky man is facing multiple drug charges in Boyd County. Matthew Allen Toler, 40, of Ashland has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Boyd County Sheriff's Department. The news release...
wchstv.com
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER STRIKING ANOTHER MAN WITH MACHETE OVER MARIJUANA PATCH
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. LACY JAMES HALL,33, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED DURING THE ALL HALLOWS EVE WEEKEND, AFTER STRIKING A MAN IN THE SIDE OF THE HEAD WITH A MACHETE, DUE TO A ‘FINANCIAL AND/OR WEED DISPUTE’. A Lawrence County man was...
Huntington, West Virginia man in custody for kidnapping, threatening to kill victim
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody for allegedly knocking someone unconscious, kidnapping them and threatening to kill them if they tried to escape. A criminal complaint says that Robin Midkiff, 47 of Huntington, allegedly struck someone in the head and knocked them unconscious at the Speedway on 16th Street in Huntington on […]
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
Fayette County man to be sentenced on First Degree-Murder conviction
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man convicted of First-Degree Murder in late August will see sentencing on Monday as confirmed by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Douglas J. Greene, 43 of Robson, will go...
Vehicle hits building in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
Man on house arrest in West Virginia back in jail for going to strangulation victim’s house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge. Deputies say they […]
WSAZ
Restauarnt employee critically injured after hit by stray bullets
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An employee of a business in downtown Huntington has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by stray bullets early Friday morning while on the job. According to Huntington’s Police Chief, around 3:15 Friday morning, police officers responded to Premier Pub and...
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
8 taken to hospital after crash in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Eight people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Kanawha County on Friday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Spring Fork Dr. and Campbells Creek Dr. in the Campbells Creek area. Four adults and four children were taken to the hospital. The Kanawha […]
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
sciotopost.com
One Dead One in Critical After Motorcycle vs Deer Crash
MEIGS COUNTY – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after hitting a deer on a motorcycle. On November 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM, The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 28 (Apple Grove Dorcas Road) in Meigs County.
q95fm.net
Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”
Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
1 juvenile dead, 2 injured, in Magoffin County after single-vehicle collision
The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, prompting KSP to be called at 7:18 p.m.
Comments / 4