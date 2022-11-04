HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody for allegedly knocking someone unconscious, kidnapping them and threatening to kill them if they tried to escape. A criminal complaint says that Robin Midkiff, 47 of Huntington, allegedly struck someone in the head and knocked them unconscious at the Speedway on 16th Street in Huntington on […]

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO