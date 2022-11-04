Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Stars bring win streak into matchup with the Jets
Dallas Stars (8-3-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (7-3-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg has a 7-3-1 record overall and a 4-1-0 record in Central Division...
Porterville Recorder
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa brings losing streak into game against Vancouver
Vancouver Canucks (3-6-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-7-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vancouver Canucks after losing five games in a row. Ottawa has a 4-3-0 record at home and a 4-7-0 record overall. The Senators serve 13.0...
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs play the Golden Knights on 3-game winning streak
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Toronto has a 5-1-0 record at home and a...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville visits Seattle after Gross' 2-goal game
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-4-2, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Seattle Kraken after Jordan Gross scored two goals in the Predators' 4-3 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks. Seattle has a 2-3-1 record in home games...
Porterville Recorder
Coyotes take on the Sabres following Ritchie's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-5-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Buffalo Sabres after Nick Ritchie's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Buffalo has a 7-5-0 record overall and a 4-2-0 record...
