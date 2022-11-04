Read full article on original website
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
Truck crashes into Seattle home; no serious injuries reported
SEATTLE — A truck crashed into a Seattle home in the Licton Springs neighborhood on Monday morning, Seattle police confirmed. SPD said it is investigating how the crash happened, but Seattle Fire said one male passenger in the truck was able to climb out on their own. The adult male driver was extricated by firefighters, but neither sustained serious injuries according to SFD.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hundreds attend Tiffany Smiley’s New Mom in Town bus tour in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 6, 2022—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) was greeted by hundreds of residents in three Snohomish County cities—Everett, Marysville, and Monroe—as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. Hundreds also attended her La Conner, Oak Harbor, and Wenatchee events in the area.
KOMO News
New details emerge in the fatal shooting of Central District business owner
SEATTLE, Wash. — New details have been released following the murder of a business owner and father, D’Vonne Pickett Jr. in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood on Oct. 19. According to SFD, units were initially sent to the wrong location when en route to the scene of the...
KOMO News
Workers at Kitsap County hospital call for leadership's resignation amid 'staffing crisis'
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Health care workers at St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County are calling for the hospital's leaders to resign due to years of what workers are calling "inaction" on leadership's part to handle staffing challenges at the hospital. "After years of inaction from hospital leadership, the...
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square when the suspect shot at the victim's feet and stole their purse and vehicle. After driving away, the...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
KOMO News
Fierce windstorm hammers Everett, whips through Puget Sound
EVERETT, Wash. — High winds hammered Everett on Friday night and led to widespread power outages throughout Puget Sound. The storm brought down trees onto power lines leaving many communities feeling the impacts. As the night stretched on, the force of the storm continued to build. “We don't care...
Police recover car stolen during Spokane toddler’s surgery
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department has found the stolen car of a Spokane family whose toddler was recovering from brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Officers looked for the car all day on Friday and found it, where the person driving the stolen car drove off and tried to get away. They found the car in the parking...
lynnwoodtimes.com
School delays and cancellations for November 7
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 6, 2022—School districts across the Snohomish County have issued alerts of delays and cancellations for Monday, November 7, 2022, due to power outages from last weekend’s storm. Arlington School District. Home – Arlington Public Schools (wednet.edu) Arlington High School and Pioneer Elementary closed...
'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Windstorm aftermath, hundreds of thousands without power around Puget Sound
A severe weather system bringing widespread rain and strong wind gusts throughout the Puget Sound has left hundreds of thousands without power Saturday. Crews all around the region are cleaning up debris, and some homeowners are dealing with trees that have fallen through their homes. As of 10:00 a.m., PowerOutage.us...
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
q13fox.com
10-year-old boy hospitalized after Puyallup house fire
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A 10-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a house fire Thursday night in Puyallup. Crews responded to the scene of a mobile home fire on South Hill at about 8 p.m. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said they quickly pulled a 10-year-old boy from the home...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Mayor Calls Out WSDOT For Bringing Unhoused People From Outside Everett And Putting Them In Motels Here
Editor’s Update 3:10 PM, In response to our inquiry MyEverettNews.com received the following statement from Kris Rietmann Abrudan, Communications Director with the Washington State Department of Transportation:. Thanks for reaching out. WSDOT has this statement to share for today:. WSDOT is in receipt of the letter from the City...
shorelineareanews.com
The lights are back on for us but others are still in the dark
As of 10:45pm Saturday, 14 households in Lake Forest Park had the dubious distinction of being one of the last three power outages in King county. At 11am Saturday, November 5, 2022 a thousand households in Lake Forest Park were without power. By 3pm Saturday only one area of Lake...
Victim of Alki Beach drive-by shooting still recovering after undergoing 2 surgeries
SEATTLE — Ayla Mathews is recovering after she was shot near Alki Beach in Seattle on Halloween night. Mathews and a friend were dressed up and walking her dog while playing Pokemon Go when police said the two were injured in a drive-by shooting. Seattle police said the shooting...
q13fox.com
Families grieving teen after tree falls, crushing her inside her home
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - While thousands are struggling without power, a neighborhood in Marysville is struggling to get over the destruction they witnessed during Friday’s wind storm. While power lines and trees fell during the storm, few communities were hit as hard as the area near 56th Drive Northeast and...
Former Pierce County sheriff blames 'boundary-bending' lawmakers for Lakewood crime spike
(The Center Square) – Former and current Pierce County law enforcement officials joined Lakewood, Washington, residents to discuss the local crime spike that has many concerned. The City of Lakewood has seen crime rise since the end of last year. According to the city’s records, total crime cases went...
