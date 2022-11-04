ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Giant Eagle will close on Thanksgiving Day again this year

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle announced that all Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets will be closed on Thanksgiving Day again this year.

The company said this decision was made after the positive support from guests who planned their meals in advance in 2021.

“After careful consideration and review of the positive support from guests who planned their Thanksgiving meal needs in advance last year, we have made the decision to close our supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day again this year,” said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle Senior Director of Corporate Communications.

According to a news release from the company, select locations may elect to operate on Thanksgiving, but the majority will be participating in the closure.

All participating stores will operate under normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will reopen under normal hours on Friday, Nov. 25.

In-store pharmacies at stores participating in the closure will also be closed for the holiday.

